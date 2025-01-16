2025’s top opportunities for CFOs in the spotlight at Sage Executive Forum

Ndumiso Kubheka is an award-winning economist with extensive experience in the areas of country and company competitiveness.

The future of finance starts right now, according to Sage, who will host a breakfast forum for CFOs and finance leaders in Johannesburg next month to unpack new opportunities to emerge for finance leaders this year.

At this exclusive event themed ‘Navigating 2025: The CFO’s Roadmap to Opportunity’, award-winning economist and thought leader Ndumiso (Hadebe) Kubheka will outline the most important business trends and strategies for 2025.

CFOs will get actionable strategies to optimise financial processes, and insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like Sage Intacct have become a key change-driver, which will empower financial leaders to make smarter, data-driven decisions, automate routine tasks, and enhance operational efficiency.

Expert speakers will include:



Pieter Bensch , Executive VP & MD, Africa & Middle East at Sage;

, Executive VP & MD, Africa & Middle East at Sage; Jordaan Burger , VP Finance: Africa, Middle East & Asia Pacific at Sage;

, VP Finance: Africa, Middle East & Asia Pacific at Sage; Gerhard Hartman , Regional VP, Medium Business, Africa & Middle East at Sage;

, Regional VP, Medium Business, Africa & Middle East at Sage; Mohammed Mosam , Regional Product Marketing Director, Africa & Middle East at Sage AME;

, Regional Product Marketing Director, Africa & Middle East at Sage AME; Erika More , Sage Intacct Director for Africa & Middle East;

, Sage Intacct Director for Africa & Middle East; and Michael Britz, Sage Intacct Senior Solutions Engineer for Africa and Middle East.

Attendees will also enjoy an opportunity to network with AI and finance experts, as well as other senior finance leaders, to share best practices and discuss common challenges.

The Sage Navigating 2025: The CFO’s Roadmap to Opportunity executive forum is tailored for senior financial decision makers in the general business, financial services, education, hospitality, professional services, healthcare, discrete manufacturing and not-for-profit sectors.

The event will be hosted at the Four Seasons Westcliff Hotel in Johannesburg on 18 February.

To register for this event, go to https://www.itweb.co.za/event/navigating-2025-the-cfos-roadmap-to-opportunity/