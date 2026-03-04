2026: The year quality engineering grows up

Inspired Testing CTO, Leon Lodewyks. (Image: Inspired Testing)

For the past several years, we’ve seen a familiar wave of articles early in the year predicting radical disruption in software testing. AI will replace testers. Automation will eliminate manual work. Shift-left will transform delivery overnight.

But if we step back and honestly assess the current market, something very different is happening.

We are not entering a year of dramatic re-invention; we are entering a year of consolidation. The dominant themes in quality engineering have not changed significantly, not because innovation has stalled, but because the industry is still absorbing the last wave of change. Most organisations are not lagging, they’re mid-transition, and that reality is going to shape the year ahead.

AI and automation: A practical reality

The hype cycle around AI in testing has matured. AI is already embedded in test design, regression analysis, defect clustering and automation support.

The conversation has shifted from: "Should we use AI?" to "How do we use AI responsibly?" The real focus now is on validation of AI-generated artefacts, governance and model boundaries, data privacy and security, and human oversight and accountability. AI does not remove the need for quality thinking, it amplifies it.

In 2026, competitive advantage will not come from simply adopting AI. It will come from integrating AI into a disciplined quality framework that ensures reliability, traceability and trust.

At the same time, the industry is rethinking what successful automation actually looks like. For years, success was measured by volume: how many tests are automated, how large is the regression pack? Now the more important question is how many of those tests are stable, trusted and economically viable?

Current trends indicate companies are prioritising resilient frameworks, self-healing capabilities, low-code and model-based approaches, and maintainability as a first-class concern. Automation is no longer impressive because it exists; it is impressive when it reduces risk without increasing overhead.

In 2026, sustainability will matter more than scale.

Quality as a fundamental property

Shift-left is no longer a trend, it’s an expectation.

That’s because modern delivery assumes early validation of requirements, testability designed into architecture, continuous verification in CI/CD pipelines and shared ownership of quality across teams.

Quality is not a phase at the end of delivery, it’s a property of the system. Organisations that still treat QA as a late-stage checkpoint are increasingly exposed to cost, speed and risk challenges, and 2026 will reward teams that integrate quality from the outset, rather than treating it as a final checkpoint. That’s the real maturity shift.

This extends beyond functional testing. Security, performance and accessibility are no longer specialist streams, they are baseline expectations. Clients assume that security is embedded, not bolted on; that performance is validated continuously; and that accessibility is addressed by default.

What once differentiated quality providers now defines credibility. This shift raises the bar for the entire industry, requiring deeper capability, broader collaboration and earlier validation across all aspects of quality.

The strategic evolution of QA

Perhaps the most important shift is not technical, it’s organisational. QA roles are evolving from execution-focused positions towards advisory capability, while the strongest quality professionals today are risk managers, governance contributors, delivery partners and business-aligned advisors.

The market is steadily moving away from execution-only models, and the key question is no longer: "Can you run tests?" but rather "Can you help us make better delivery decisions and avoid the wrong risks?" That is a far more strategic mandate.

We are not in a year of radical disruption; we are in a year of operational discipline. A year of measured AI adoption, strengthened fundamentals and practical maturity.

Innovation remains important, but innovation without operational excellence does not scale. The companies that succeed in 2026 will not be those chasing the next buzzword but rather those who embed quality deeply, make automation sustainable, govern AI intelligently and elevate QA into strategic conversations.

Quality engineering is not entering a revolution; it’s growing up, and that may be the most important shift of all.