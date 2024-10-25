4IR, AI no longer a futuristic dream but a reality

South Africa’s AI market is expected to grow exponentially, driven by increased investment and adoption across sectors.

The South African government has embraced the reality of artificial intelligence (AI) and the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with urgency and optimism. These are no longer distant concepts or futuristic dreams – they are shaping our present and defining the contours of our future.

Government's approach is informed by the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the 4IR (PC4IR), which views AI as a tool that can drive social and economic progress, according to communications and digital technologies minister, Solly Malatsi.

Across the country, numerous AI initiatives have been led by government, the private sector, academia and civil society. Minister Malatsi noted that they have crafted a strategy to bring together all stakeholders, ensuring alignment on national priorities and goals to foster growth and prosperity through AI adoption.

“The appetite for knowledge that we see across the country is a testament to our people’s ambition and readiness to lead the charge into an AI-driven economy,” he said.

The minister also highlighted AI hubs at the University of Johannesburg and the Tshwane University of Technology, which are already delivering tangible results in sectors like automotive, healthcare, mining and digital identity.

Speaking at the 26th edition of the Southern Africa Telecommunication Networks and Applications Conference (SATNAC) in Mpumalanga, he referred to these hubs as “engines of change, driving localised solutions that respond to South Africa’s unique needs”.

“We will continue to expand these AI hubs across the country, ensuring every region benefits from this transformative technology,” Malatsi added.

As a result, South Africa’s AI market is expected to grow exponentially, driven by increased investment, adoption across sectors, and an understanding that AI can improve efficiency, spark innovation and drive economic transformation. “This is not just about automating processes,” Malatsi cautioned. “It’s about elevating industries and empowering people with the tools of tomorrow.

“Clearly, we are not merely participants in this global AI revolution – we are active contributors. We are a constitutional democracy. So, as we foster this connected society, we must also consider the ethical implications. AI has the potential to uplift – but only if we ensure it is deployed responsibly. It is our duty to create an AI ecosystem that respects privacy, human rights and the dignity of every South African.

“Our commitment to fostering an inclusive, connected society goes beyond AI. We have made significant strides in policy interventions to propel the digital economy.”

He explained that government's Digital Economy Master Plan sets out a clear framework to grow this critical sector, while the SA Connect initiative focuses on closing the digital divide and ensuring connectivity in underserved areas.

As previously reported by this publication, Malatsi reiterated his commitment to developing pathways that will attract solutions to accelerate government’s ambition to connect all South Africans to the internet at affordable prices.

“One such pathway is to make room for equity equivalent programmes where local ownership requirements present a barrier to investment. The second is to lower the cost of data and devices, and we hope to make announcements on this soon,” said the minister, speaking at a venue near the Kruger National Park.

He also announced that, on 13 September 2024 in Brazil, he accepted the Presidency of the G20 for 2025 on behalf of South Africa at a gathering of ministers of communications and digital technologies from around the world.

The G20 meeting in Brazil focused on the following agenda:

Digital inclusion, universal and meaningful connectivity.

Digital government and inclusive digital infrastructure.

Integrity of information online and trust in the digital economy.

Artificial intelligence for inclusive, sustainable development and addressing inequality.

“I would like to build upon the achievements of past presidencies to bridge digital divides, promote equality and support inclusive, sustainable development to improve people’s lives,” the minister declared.