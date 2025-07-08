4IR: Building advanced capabilities without losing sight of digital literacy

Professor Riana Steyn, associate professor at the University of Pretoria.

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is reshaping our world at an unprecedented pace. As a researcher and educator involved in 4IR innovation, some of my students’ recent work has focused on developing breakthrough capabilities within university ecosystems and systematically reviewing how organisations can effectively adopt advanced technologies to remain future-ready.

Yet, amid this drive for technological advancement, a persistent challenge remains: the foundational digital literacy skills that enable real participation in the digital economy are still lacking for many.

Being part of a project as early as 2009, where e-skills development was the focus, and the National Skills Development Plan already mentioned the digital upskilling of our people, I wonder why we are still falling short? When I speak with many executives, they often overlook the importance of basic digital literacy, focusing solely on more advanced technologies.

This article aims to underscore the crucial role of digital literacy in our technologically advanced society.

The 4IR imperative: Innovation and adoption

Recent research highlights the critical need for organisations and educational institutions to build innovation capabilities that leverage 4IR technologies − such as artificial intelligence, robotics and the internet of things − to remain competitive and resilient.

In South African case studies, along with my students, we have shown how university ecosystems, through initiatives like makerspaces, can foster environments where breakthrough innovation thrives.

Dr Sean Kruger, a strategist specialising in 4IR and evolving Industry 5.0, said: “Industry 5.0 and the 4IR converge around human-centred innovation. Universities remain critical ecosystem enablers of excellence, working closely with businesses to drive digital fluency and entrepreneurial skills.”

We must innovate boldly, but also build solid foundations.

Systematic reviews of technology adoption models reveal the complexity and necessity of coordinated strategies to harness these technologies effectively. He continues, saying his “engagement in BRICS and ILO sessions has emphasised that entrepreneurship and digital literacy are no longer optional; they are foundational competencies”.

The persistent digital literacy gap

Despite these advances, a fundamental digital divide persists. My earlier work on digital literacy interventions for South African entrepreneurs remains as relevant today as it was in 2018, underscoring that many still lack the basic computing skills needed to benefit from more advanced digital opportunities.

Over the past few years (the last four, to be exact), I have personally trained more than 1 000 individuals in essential digital skills − ranging from using MS Excel and Word to conducting basic internet research and managing web-based e-mail.

The demand for such training is not going down, as evidenced by frequent requests from various sectors, including multiple bids through the University of Pretoria’s Enterprises division.

Scaffolding skills: A model for 4IR and Society 5.0 readiness

To bridge this gap, and years of entrepreneurial basic literacy engagements and trainings, I have developed a model that scaffolds digital skills training − from foundational digital literacy to advanced 4IR competencies.

This model emphasises a stepwise approach: first ensuring basic proficiency, then building towards more complex, future-oriented skills required by Society 5.0. By layering learning in this way, we can equip individuals to navigate and thrive in a rapidly-digitising world.

As rightfully emphasised by Dr Kruger, “the development of green talent requires digital skills, ranging from basic competencies to advanced capabilities. If we can jointly nurture these skills, basics first though … we build towards a strong digital citizen who can engage in the 4IR.”

Micro-credentials: A scalable solution

Micro-credentials have emerged as a powerful tool for upskilling and reskilling, particularly in fields driven by rapid technological change.

These short, focused learning experiences offer flexibility and immediate relevance, enabling learners to acquire and demonstrate specific skills that align with industry needs.

Micro-credentials are especially effective for foundational digital literacy, allowing learners to build confidence and competence before progressing to more advanced topics. On the model, each building block should be linked to a micro-credential, thus scaffolding the learning process.

The role of universities

Universities play a pivotal role in this ecosystem. By responding to industry and societal needs with targeted training and innovative curriculum design, universities can help close the digital skills gap while also driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Our experience demonstrates that demand for basic digital skills remains high, even as we invest in advanced 4IR research and development.

Avoiding the pitfall: Don’t overlook the basics

The key takeaway from years of research and practical engagement is clear: while it is essential to push forward with advanced 4IR technologies, we must not overlook the foundational skills that enable meaningful participation in the digital economy.

Focusing exclusively on the latest trends risks leaving many behind − particularly those who lack access to basic digital education and training.

The way forward: Inclusive digital transformation

An inclusive approach to digital transformation requires that we scaffold learning, leverage micro-credentials, and maintain a dual focus on both advanced innovation and foundational digital literacy.

By doing so, we can ensure the benefits of 4IR and Society 5.0 are accessible to all, not just a technologically elite minority.

The journey toward a digitally-empowered society is not a race to adopt the newest technology at all costs, but a careful balancing act. We must innovate boldly, but also build solid foundations.

By scaffolding digital skills training, embracing micro-credentials, and maintaining a relentless focus on inclusivity, we can truly prepare our people and organisations for the opportunities and challenges of the 4IR and beyond.