4Sight achieves six Microsoft Partner designations - a milestone in cloud partnership

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO and Aldo van Tonder, Chief Digital Officer at 4Sight.

In a significant achievement, 4Sight has earned six Microsoft Partner designations, marking a new milestone in its journey as one of a handful of true Microsoft Cloud Partners.

This accomplishment underscores its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and services that empower businesses to leverage the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud.

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight, comments: “I am incredibly proud of this achievement and would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our team whose hard work and focus have made this possible.”

A testament to expertise and dedication

Attaining these six designations is no small feat. It requires a deep understanding of Microsoft’s extensive suite of products and services, a commitment to continuous learning and improvement, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions to our customers.

The six Microsoft Partner designations 4Sight has earned demonstrates a broad capability for the following:

Business applications: To deliver solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Data and AI: To help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions. Digital and app innovation: To assist customers to modernise existing applications and build cloud-native apps. Infrastructure: To aid customers to accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure. Security: To help customers safeguard their entire organisation with integrated security, compliance and identity solutions. Modern work: To benefit customers in boosting their productivity and making the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365

In addition to these designations, 4Sight also holds two advanced specialisations that show its deep expertise in infrastructure and database migrations, as well as small and midsize business management applications.

Becoming a true Microsoft Cloud Partner

More than just a badge of honour, it signifies 4Sight's transformation into a true Microsoft Cloud Partner. As a Cloud Partner, 4Sight is not only equipped with the skills and knowledge to implement Microsoft’s cloud solutions, but they also have direct access to Microsoft’s resources, tools and support. This enables them to deliver more efficient and innovative solutions to customers.

Looking ahead

Aldo van Tonder, Chief Digital Officer at 4Sight, says: “As 4Sight celebrates this honour, we also look forward to the opportunities it presents. With these designations, we are better positioned to help customers navigate their digital AI transformation journeys.”

Zitzke concludes: “We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with our dedication to delivering innovation as a trusted Microsoft Solution Partner and cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth and success.”