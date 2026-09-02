4Sight appoints AI-first executive leadership team

Top to bottom left: Eric van der Merwe, Group Chief Financial Officer, 4Sight; Essich Wassenaar, Group Frontier Operations Officer, 4Sight; Tertius Zitzke, Group Chief Executive Officer, 4Sight; Nick Botha, Chief Channel Partner Officer, 4Sight. Top to bottom right: Kamil Patel, Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director, 4Sight; Clark Fourie, Chief Information Technology Officer, 4Sight; Wilhelm Swart, Chief Operational Technology Officer, 4Sight; Jeandre du Randt, Chief Business Environment Officer, 4Sight

4Sight Holdings has appointed three accomplished technology and business leaders to its executive committee (exco) as the group accelerates the execution of its AI-first growth strategy and positions the business for its next phase of sustainable expansion.

Effective immediately, Clark Fourie has been appointed Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO); Jeandré du Randt has been appointed Chief Business Environment Officer (CBEO); and Essich Wassenaar has been appointed Group Frontier Operations Officer (GFOO).

The appointments will drive and excel the development of 4Sight’s own IP (intellectual property), 4AI – 4Sight Automated Intelligence, directing automation in commercial, technical and operational leadership from within 4Sight and reinforcing the company’s commitment to building an integrated, AI-enabled technology organisation capable of delivering greater value to customers, shareholders and strategic partners. AI transformation is driving the four pillars of data, process, training and change.

As organisations shift from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, aligning technology, data, operations and business outcomes is becoming increasingly critical. 4Sight is strengthening its leadership structures to scale innovation, expedite momentum and unlock new growth opportunities across the group.

Group CEO Tertius Zitzke comments: “Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, compete and create impact. Clark, Jeandré and Essich have each demonstrated the ability to build, scale and deliver within 4Sight. Their expanded mandates will help us integrate our capabilities more effectively, hasten the practical adoption of AI and position the group for renewed success in a rapidly changing market."

Driving technology leadership

As Chief Information Technology Officer, Fourie will lead the group’s Information Technologies Cluster, including the ERP, CRM and Human Capital divisions. He will focus on strengthening alignment across these capabilities and drive the integration of AI into the systems and processes that support customers’ operations. His mandate includes expanding integrated, AI-enabled business management solutions that help customers become more connected, productive and autonomous, while supporting sustainable growth for the cluster.

Expanding business environment and AI innovation

As Chief Business Environment Officer, Du Randt will lead 4Sight’s Business Environment Cluster, including competencies across data and AI, cyber security, digital innovation, ESG and sustainability. Having played a key role in establishing and growing 4Sight's Data Enablement and AI business, he will focus on scaling these capabilities across the broader cluster while strengthening collaboration between specialist business units. His mandate includes driving sustainable, profitable growth through integrated data, AI and digital transformation solutions.

Scaling operational excellence and frontier capabilities

As Group Frontier Operations Officer, Essich Wassenaar will focus on operational excellence, execution enablement, systems integration and the broadening of frontier capabilities across the group. He will drive greater alignment between strategy, technology and delivery while improving group-wide execution frameworks, operational governance and technology enablement to support sustainable growth. His position will help create a more integrated, AI-enabled operating environment that amplifies innovation, enhances execution consistency and enriches customer outcomes.

The next growth phase at 4Sight

The new exco members will play a central role in advancing 4Sight’s AI-first vision, scaling its intellectual property and industry-focused solutions and improving the integration of its commercial, technical and operational capabilities. They will assist our customers in moving beyond AI experimentation towards practical, intelligent solutions that deliver measurable business value.

Zitzke concludes: "The future belongs to organisations that can combine innovation with disciplined execution. By strengthening our executive leadership team, we are creating the foundation for the next chapter of growth at 4Sight while ensuring we continue to deliver meaningful outcomes for all our stakeholders."