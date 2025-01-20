4Sight ascends to JSE Main Board: A milestone in technology leadership

Eric van der Merwe, Group CFO (left) and Tertius Zitzke: Group CEO (right). (Image: 4Sight Holdings)

4Sight Holdings (JSE: 4SI), which positions itself as a leading international technology company, based in South Africa, is pleased to announce its successful transition from the Alternative Exchange (AltX) to the General Segment of the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). This significant milestone reflects the company's robust growth, enhanced business profile and continued commitment to long-term value creation for stakeholders.

The listing on the Main Board of the JSE represents a major achievement for 4Sight Holdings, as the company continues to expand its footprint in the global technology sector. The move to the Main Board underscores the company's confidence in its business model, the increasing maturity of its operations and its readiness for further growth in the public market.

"This is a proud moment for 4Sight Holdings," says Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings. "Our transition to the Main Board of the JSE marks an important step in our strategic journey. 4Sight is an artificial intelligence (AI) focused company specialising in the digital transformation of corporate businesses and the convergence of information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT), by delivering the business environment (BE) for the future. Our four cluster channel partners (CP) deliver these solutions into the rest of the world, with over 1 000 partners today. We call this 4AI.

4Sight’s 2023 Annual Integrated Report was published online in June 2024 with Copilot and AI technologies, setting the pace for the future way of reporting towards the new markets and generations in the world.

It is a testament to 4PEOPLE’s hard work, innovation and ability to meet the demands of the market. 4Sight believes this move will further increase its visibility, attract more investors and open up new opportunities for growth. 4Sight's focus will remain on delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers while maximising value for its stakeholders.

4Sight Holdings remains committed to expanding its offering and delivering stakeholder returns through a combination of organic growth and strategic partnerships.

"We are excited to enter this new phase of our journey," concludes Zitzke. "The Main Board listing enhances our credibility and solidifies our position in the technology sector. This achievement not only showcases our company's resilience but also affirms our commitment to providing exceptional worth to our stakeholders."

This decision comes on the heels of the JSE’s announcement on 30 August 2024 wherein the FSCA approved the amendments to the JSE Listing Requirements. This underscores the JSE’s dedication to fostering a vibrant and competitive marketplace.

“The transfer to the Main Board solidifies our position as a mature, well-capitalised company ready to seize strategic opportunities,” adds Eric van der Merwe, Group CFO. “This move verifies our financial performance and confidence in 4Sight’s ability to drive innovation in a highly competitive landscape.”

The 4Sight board of directors extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support in achieving this milestone. As the company transitions to the General Segment of the JSE Main Board, it remains steadfast in its vision of delivering excellence, innovation and value creation.