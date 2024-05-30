4Sight continues to reward shareholders with second dividend, stellar results in just over a year

4Sight delivers solid results.

4Sight released its results for the 14 months ended 29 February 2024 on Friday, 24 May 2024. Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, said: “4Sight has continued to deliver solid and consistent results after changing its financial year to align the group’s financial reporting period with regulatory reporting periods."

Revenue increased by 57.7% to R1 097.8 million.

Operating profit grew by 76.9% to R39.0 million.

Basic earnings per share increased by 153.8% from 2.378 cents per share to 6.036 cents per share.

Cash balance increased by 57.8% from R70.3 million to R110.8 million.

Net asset value per share increased by 29.6% to 57.8 cents per share.

“The board has declared a final ordinary gross cash dividend of 2.5 cents per ordinary share payable from income in respect of the eight months ended 29 February 2024. When combined with the interim dividend for the period ended 30 June 2023, this equates to a total distribution of 5.0 cents per ordinary share for the 14 months ended 29 February 2024,” commented Eric van der Merwe, Chief Financial Officer of 4Sight Holdings.

“4Sight, a global pioneer in diversified technology, has effectively actualised its strategic vision of enterprise digital transformation, with a focus on achieving enterprise 5.0 (industry 5.0). This has been accomplished by seamlessly merging operational technologies (OT) and IT with the business environment (BE). The aim is to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, facilitate convergence and transform the way of work across various industries and sectors. Through its robust channel partner (CP) network, 4Sight has expanded its influence in Africa and the Middle East, providing state-of-the-art technological services and solutions to over 900 partners. The four distinct clusters within 4Sight have focused on catering to the unique requirements of their respective industries and cross-collaboration to the benefit of its partners and customers to deliver complete end-to-end solutions. They have achieved this by developing innovative IP solutions, either enhancing existing OEM solutions or supporting the creation of new ones, all while leveraging their profound domain expertise. This approach has fuelled and sustained remarkable growth throughout the organisation,” mentioned Willie Ackerman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of 4Sight Holdings.

“Moving forward, 4Sight will continue to build out its strategy, with a particular emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen its offerings. This strategic direction underscores 4Sight’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation, ensuring that it continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its partners, customers and the industries it serves,” added Zitzke.

He concluded: “We extend our sincere appreciation to our committed people, customers and partners. The success over the last year reflects our collective efforts, dedication and shared vision for sustainable growth and innovation. To our customers, we are profoundly grateful for your loyalty and trust in our solutions and services. Your feedback and engagement are vital in guiding us to meet and exceed your expectations. It is your support that motivates us to deliver the highest standards of quality and service. We would like to thank our partners for your collaboration and shared devotion to excellence in delivering to our customers. Lastly, to our board and leadership team, your assistance and strategic direction are crucial in navigating our business environment. Your governance and leadership ensure that we remain aligned with our core values, strategy and long-term objectives.”