4Sight gains global recognition for excellence in intelligent automation

Tertius Zitzke, CEO at 4Sight Holdings, and Eugene Cronje: Divisional Director: Intelligent Automation, 4Sight.

4Sight Holdings gained global recognition for its domain expertise and industry innovation at the prestigious Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, securing an Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year finalist nomination.

“The finalist nomination is a prolific achievement because 4Sight was evaluated alongside partners from the entire global Microsoft ecosystem – 4 600 nominations from 100 countries and regions,” explains Tertius Zitzke, CEO at 4Sight Holdings. “This is a rare feat for a partner based in South Africa, which we are extremely proud of.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise outstanding successes and innovations from across the vendor’s global and diverse partner ecosystem. They acknowledge the partners who have set a new standard for excellence by activating Frontier Firm capability, advancing business transformation, creating customer success and contributing to positive change in their communities.

This year’s group of winners and finalists enabled digital transformation and successful outcomes for customers, delivering meaningful, accessible, inclusive and sustainable solutions and services, with 4Sight recognised within the Business Applications category.

According to Microsoft, the innovations and partners shortlisted for the awards demonstrate dedication to customers and support its mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.

Zitzke says the nomination serves as recognition for its innovative 4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI) solution design, and the measurable impact and value it unlocks for customers when implemented.

“At 4Sight, our Digitisation Division is reshaping the intelligent automation landscape across Africa and beyond by combining Microsoft Power Platform, AI Builder, Azure AI and Copilot Studio,” he elaborates.

In this regard, 4Sight’s go-to-market approach is built around three core offerings aligned to Microsoft’s ecosystem and tailored to client maturity. These include:

4flow: A mature business process management (BPM) solution for managing procurement, GRNs, supplier onboarding, reconciliations and finance approvals. 4automate: Delivers intelligent automation through a packaged governance and discovery solution. Invoice Intelligence: An AI Builder and Prompts GPT-4-powered solution to automate invoice extraction, validation and routing.

“Through the strategic use of low-code automation, AI-driven workflows and process-centric design, we help mid-market and enterprise organisations unlock agility, reduce operational friction and accelerate decision-making. Our goal is simple: to empower every process and person through transformative automation.”

Over the past 12 months, the 4AI practice has delivered 82% year-on-year growth in Power Automate deployments, rising from 97 to 176 monthly active flows.

“We also onboarded 10 new enterprise customers across property, finance, professional services and consulting, with multiple paid deployments across finance, procurement and HR automation.”

4Sight is also an active participant in Microsoft’s Power Platform Jumpstart Program and earned Microsoft designations as a Solutions Partner in Business Applications, Digital & App Innovation, and Modern Work.

“Receiving global recognition from Microsoft, the global leader in intelligent automation that is redefining how businesses operate by combining the power of AI, analytics and the cloud to drive smarter, faster and more scalable enterprise solutions, affirms that our strategy and capabilities are not only relevant in an African context but solve real global business challenges,” asserts Zitzke.

“More importantly, the nomination is a prolific accolade that proves the strength of our most valuable asset, our people, and the depth of our technological capabilities in proving the AI investment case by delivering real returns for business across sectors,” he concludes.