4Sight group CEO Tertius Zitzke wins 'Africa Tech Leader of the Year'

Tertius Zitzke wins “Africa Tech Leader of the Year”.

4Sight Holdings is proud to announce that its Group CEO, Tertius Zitzke, has been named Africa Tech Leader of the Year at the Africa Tech Awards 2026, hosted by Topco Media – a prestigious accolade recognising exceptional leadership in shaping the future of technology in Africa.

This award celebrates leaders who not only deliver measurable business success but also play a defining role in advancing digital transformation across industries and economies. Zitzke’s recognition reflects both his visionary leadership and his ability to translate strategy into sustained, real-world impact.

Zitzke comments: “I am honoured to have received this award. This recognition reflects the importance of creating clear strategic direction, instilling purpose and enabling teams to execute with discipline in building frontier organisations.”

Recognised for transformational leadership

As noted by the Africa Tech Awards judges: “Our winner showed outstanding leadership by successfully turning around and scaling a JSE-listed business, rebuilding a crisis into a high performer. This resulted in strong financial impact, with revenue exceeding R1 billion, consistent growth and increased profitability – all reflecting discipline and execution. His innovative ‘Seven Stages of AI’ framework enabled practical AI adoption. He represents a new dimension of tech leadership, combining turnaround capability, structured innovation and disciplined execution.”

This recognition highlights a leadership journey defined by resilience, clarity and execution. Under Zitzke’s guidance, 4Sight has evolved from a period of operational and structural challenge into a focused digital and AI transformation partner, delivering scalable, measurable business value.

Building a future-ready, AI-driven organisation

At the core of Zitzke’s leadership philosophy is the belief that organisations must move beyond digital adoption towards true intelligence-driven transformation.

Through 4Sight’s Automated Intelligence approach, he has championed:

The integration of data, platforms and people.

The practical adoption of AI at scale.

The transition from experimentation to measurable business outcomes.

His introduction of the “Seven Stages of AI” framework has provided organisations with a structured pathway to maturity, bridging the gap between AI ambition and operational reality.

This vision aligns with the rise of the Frontier Firm – organisations that proactively leverage AI to lead in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.

A collective achievement

Zitzke adds: “The achievement also underscores the role of 4Sight’s people, partners and customers in driving meaningful transformation and innovation – demonstrating that sustainable success is built through collaboration, discipline and shared purpose.”

Leadership beyond the business

Beyond commercial success, Zitzke’s leadership is characterised by a strong commitment to ethical and responsible AI adoption, a focus on skills development and talent enablement and a drive to build resilient, future-fit businesses across Africa

His impact extends beyond 4Sight, contributing to the broader advancement of a digitally empowered and globally competitive African technology ecosystem.