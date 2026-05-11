4Sight Holdings confirms strong performance milestone following XFour acquisition

XFour merges with 4Sight.

4Sight Holdings (“4Sight” or “the group”), today announced a significant milestone following its strategic acquisition of X4 Solutions and XFour Technology (“XFour”).

Following the successful completion of the acquisition in 2025, the group has confirmed that XFour has exceeded its financial performance targets for FY2026, achieving 110% of its net profit after tax (NPAT) target. This performance triggers the agreed earn-out mechanism under the Sale of Shares Agreement dated 22 April 2025, reflecting a “super profit” outcome and underscoring the value realised through the integration.

This achievement marks a pivotal moment in 4Sight’s journey to scale its digital and AI transformation capabilities, reinforcing the strategic rationale behind the acquisition.

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, says: “The exceptional performance of XFour is a clear validation of our strategic acquisition decision. By combining XFour’s innovative IP with 4Sight’s leading the frontier in automated intelligence vision and growing ecosystem, we are unlocking new value for our customers. This milestone not only reflects strong financial delivery, but also demonstrates the role of automation, intelligent platforms and people-driven expertise in shaping the future of digital transformation.”

Delivering on strategic intent

4Sight’s acquisition of XFour, its first strategic acquisition, was aimed at enhancing service capacity, unlocking synergies and strengthening its intellectual property portfolio.

Since integration, early outcomes have been positive, with increased demand for the group’s human capital solutions and expanded capability to support customers navigating digital transformation journeys.

The accelerated performance of XFour reflects both strong execution and a growing market demand for automation, self-service technologies and integrated digital solutions.

Expanding IP-led innovation and digital AI solutions

Central to the acquisition is the advancement of XFour’s proprietary solutions, now integrated into 4Sight’s broader Digital AI Transformation ecosystem.

Key solutions include 4Edge (formerly RocketSlip) and XOne.

These platforms, now backed by 4Sight’s frontier vision and expanding customer base, are being enhanced with new capabilities that support the group’s 360-degree digital transformation strategy.

Developments include:

Automation of repetitive HR and payroll processes.

Enhanced end-user experiences across industries.

New delivery mechanisms for existing 4Sight products.

These innovations are aligned with 4Sight’s focus on enabling enterprise-wide transformation through intelligent automation, AI enablement and integrated platforms.

Strengthening human capital and service delivery

The integration of XFour has also brought together highly skilled HR and payroll teams, forming a specialised centre of excellence within the group.

This combined capability enables 4Sight to deliver:

Scalable HR and payroll solutions.

Cross-industry expertise.

Support for businesses of all sizes and system environments.

The strengthened team enhances 4Sight’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions that combine technology, people and process innovation.

A platform for continued growth

The strong financial performance and successful integration of XFour reinforce 4Sight’s long-term strategy of investing in high-growth, IP-driven businesses that complement its Digital AI Transformation offering.

Backed by continued investment in innovation, strategic partnerships and shared services, the group remains well positioned to expand its solution portfolio, scale its IP-led offerings and deliver measurable value to customers and stakeholders.

Zitzke concludes: “As we continue to position 4Sight as a frontier firm, this milestone demonstrates the power of combining technology innovation with people-led proficiency. The integration of XFour strengthens our ability to deliver scalable, intelligent solutions across industries.”