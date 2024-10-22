4Sight Holdings reports robust half-year 2025 financial results

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight.

4Sight Holdings (JSE: 4SI), a leading provider of digital AI transformation solutions, today announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2024. The company has demonstrated significant growth across various financial metrics, underscoring its strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation.

Revenue increased by 20.1% to R541.9 million, up from R451.3 million in the first half of the previous reporting period. Operating profit rose by 32.9% to R35.6 million, compared to R26.8 million in the first half of the previous reporting period. Basic earnings per share increased by 35.4% to 5.184 cents from 3.828 cents. Headline earnings per share increased by 35.5% to 5.185 cents from 3.828 cents. Net asset value increased by 4.7%.

4Sight has experienced a significant rise in demand for its innovative AI solutions, reflecting a broader trend among customers and partners who are prioritising technological AI integration and utilisation. The company has invested R5 million per quarter into AI and Copilot technology product development and innovation for the 2024/25 financial year.

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight, said: “Our strategic focus on AI and technological innovation continues to drive our growth. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of our customers. Our investment in AI and Copilot technology is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of digital transformation.”

As 4Sight continues to converge the information technologies with the operational technologies environments through the business environment world and sustainable data management, leveraging AI for enhanced decision-making and fostering customer engagement, they are positioned as a pivotal player in the journey towards a digitally transformed enterprise.

Zitzke explained: “Enterprise 5.0 and Industry 5.0 are concepts that represent the next evolution in digital transformation and industrial automation, focusing on integrating advanced technologies with human-centric approaches. Enterprise 5.0 is about creating an agile, data-driven and application-independent enterprise driven by 4AI’s digital architecture that enables business agility and real-time insights.”

4Sight remains dedicated to its customers and partners and enhancing employee well-being, fostering a vibrant workplace culture and providing avenues for professional growth. The company believes that human capital is essential to the success of its sustainability initiatives.

Moving forward, 4Sight is optimistic about the opportunities presented by the increasing demand for digitalisation in AI initiatives.

Zitzke concluded: “Our significant emphasis on AI solution building will continue to propel our leadership in technology innovation and drive positive change through our forward-thinking approach.”