4Sight Holdings retains B-BBEE level one status, reinforcing commitment to transformation, inclusive growth

4Sight Holdings retains B-BBEE level one status, reinforcing commitment to transformation and inclusive growth.

4Sight Holdings (4Sight) is proud to announce that it has retained its level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor status for the second consecutive year, marking a sustained milestone in 4Sight’s ongoing transformation journey.

Achieving level one status for a second year reflects a consistent and embedded approach to transformation across the business.

This milestone underscores 4Sight’s ongoing commitment to meaningful transformation, inclusive economic participation and sustainable socio-economic development. The level one certification reflects continued focus on transformation, skills development and inclusive economic participation in line with South Africa’s empowerment objectives.

The achievement support’s 4Sight’s competitiveness in engagements with public- and private-sector customers and reinforces its long-term positioning as a South African technology partner focused on digital transformation.

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings, said: “This recognition reflects the deliberate work undertaken across the business to embed transformation into our strategy, culture and operations. We believe that true innovation must be inclusive, and our level one status reflects our commitment to creating shared value for all stakeholders.”

Zitzke adds: “Achieving level one B-BBEE status confirms that 4Sight has met the highest standards within the empowerment framework, reinforcing our dedication to responsible corporate citizenship.”

Embedding transformation through purposeful CSR

4Sight’s B-BBEE level one achievement is underpinned by a strong and sustained responsibility to corporate social responsibility (CSR), with a particular focus on education, skills development and community upliftment.

One example is 4Sight’s long-standing partnership with Laezonia Primary School in Diepsloot, Gauteng – an initiative that has evolved over more than a decade into a flagship programme focused on digital access, skills development and community upliftment.

Through this initiative, 4Sight has invested significantly in building future-ready skills among South Africa’s youth. As part of this initiative, 4Sight invested approximately R1 million in the design, construction and equipping of a computer laboratory at the school. The facility includes:

Fifty laptops

Microsoft licensing

Reliable power supply and supporting infrastructure

Purpose-built furniture to enable structured digital learning

The computer lab officially opened in February 2025, providing learners with access to digital tools and learning opportunities that were previously limited or unavailable.

Beyond infrastructure, 4Sight’s approach emphasises long-term, sustainable impact. The group has embedded accountability within the programme by actively participating in the school’s development and ensuring that interventions address real operational needs and create lasting value.

In addition, 4Sight continues to support social upliftment initiatives at the school, including programmes focused on learner well-being and access to education – such as providing essential resources and support programmes that help learners remain engaged in their schooling with confidence and dignity.

Central to these efforts is the 4Bonela Pele Education Trust – Bonela Pele meaning “foresight/look ahead” – through which 4Sight drives its broader commitment to socio-economic development and education access. The trust plays a key role in supporting disadvantaged communities by enabling access to learning opportunities, nurturing talent and contributing to the development of South Africa’s next generation of ICT professionals.

This integrated approach reflects 4Sight’s belief that meaningful transformation goes beyond compliance, requiring deliberate investment in people, skills and community development.

Driving inclusive growth

4Sight’s transformation journey is guided by a clear focus on:

Empowering people through skills development and education.

Supporting enterprise and supplier development initiatives.

Driving inclusive participation in the digital economy.

Aligning business growth with South Africa’s socio-economic priorities.

By combining advanced technology expertise with purposeful social investment, 4Sight is actively contributing to building a more inclusive and digitally transformed society.

Zitzke concludes: “As the group continues to scale its digital solutions across industries, including AI, intelligent automation and enterprise platforms, our commitment to transformation remains central to our long-term strategy.”