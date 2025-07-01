4Sight leading with business AI innovation, resulting in 75.7% earnings per share growth over two years

Left: Eric van der Merwe, Group CFO of 4Sight and Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight.

JSE-listed 4Sight Holdings (JSE 4SI) has delivered another set of strong financial results and positive operational performance for the year ended 28 February 2025 (FY2025). Operating profit rose 49.3%, supported by 28.4% cash balance growth, delivering 75.7% earnings per share for shareholders for the two-year year-on-year comparison.

“Our latest set of results reflect the continued success of our dual go-to-market strategy – direct and indirect – and our steadfast dedication to innovation, for our partners, both customers and vendors,” explained Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO at 4Sight Holdings.

“Our sharpened focus on delivering 4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI), driving agentic AI in business solutions, enabled real-time decision-making integrated with predefined business rules is already delivering tangible benefits in procurement, operations and customer engagement.”

For the FY2025 reporting period, net profit after tax increased by 20.4% over the year, 42.7% over the two years, with net margins improving from 3% to 4%, demonstrating enhanced profitability, productivity and cost discipline. 4Sight Holdings also added significant value to the balance sheet in the last financial year, with net asset value (NAV) up 8.3% and tangible net asset value up 23.6% to R116.8 million.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose from 6.0 cents to 7.3 cents, representing a 21.7% increase compared to the previous year, and over two years, HEPS has tripled. Since Zitzke became CEO, HEPS has improved from a loss to a profit, with a constant increase. The 2019 headline loss per share of 53.32 cents changed to positive HEPS from 2020. The HEPS year-on-year growth was 2020: HEPS 1.454 cents, 2021: HEPS 1.757 cents, 2022: HEPS 2.379 cents, 2023-2024 (14-months) HEPS: 6.037 cents, and then 2025: HEPS 7.345 cents.

Profitability in the ‘blue ocean’ of profit, partnerships and innovation

FY2025 follows an extended 14-month reporting period from 1 January 2023 to February 2024 due to a change in the company’s financial year-end, which has skewed year-on-year figures. In an effort to report reflective performance that takes the accounting anomaly into consideration, 4Sight has reported certain results based on a two-year comparative basis.

Group revenue increased 19.9% on a two-year comparative basis, and all measures of profitability are in the green, with gross profit over the two-year period increasing by 16.8%.

The OT – Operational Technologies – cluster was the biggest contributor to increased profits over the last two years, increasing 24.5% and contributing 42.2% to company profits.

The CP – Channel Partner – cluster was the major revenue generator for the business, generating close to R390 million over the FY2025 year for a combined 27.6% increase over the last two years, accounting for 39.3% of company revenue for FY2025. 4Sight vested and secured this growth with its biggest partners, Microsoft and Sage, in this space, expanding markets in Africa and the Middle East, resulting in solid channel partner distribution agreements with over 1 000 partners.

Focus investments in 4AI – 4Sight Automated Intelligence, reaping returns

The 4Sight Board approved an investment of R20 million into artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives for 2025 and 2026 financial years. “This investment emphasises AI as a cornerstone of our strategy, with a plan to develop AI-powered business solutions that address real-world customer challenges, ensuring both practical value and a competitive edge,” added Zitzke.

Landmark achievements

Some of the landmark achievements in the previous financial year include 4Sight’s level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor status, which is underpinned by grassroots empowerment projects that deliver a tangible impact on the ground, with hands-on initiatives delivered by our people, for the community where it is needed. The structure of this B-BBEE investment into the future of RSA was hailed by market analysts like The Finance Ghost, saying: “This is a great example of corporate finance. I’m always impressed when small caps do proper deals. It says a lot about the management team.”

These strategic transformation initiatives include the establishment of the 4Bonela Pele Education Trust, which supports socio-economic development and education access for disadvantaged South Africans and develops the next generation of ICT professionals through scholarships, bursaries and awards. 4Sight also continues its more than a decade-long support for Laezonia Primary School, next to Diepsloot Informal Settlement, recently installing an ICT centre for the learners. “Additionally, we run our own graduate programme, emphasising our ongoing efforts to empower and uplift our graduate youth in information and operational technologies.”

Another highlight includes 4Sight’s successful transition from the JSE’s Alternative Exchange (AltX) to the general segment of the main board. “This move not only affirmed the resilience of our business model but also reflected the confidence our stakeholders placed in our long-term strategy and direction,” adds Zitzke.

The launch of 4Sight’s Integrated Report powered by AI – believed to be a global first – was another pioneering initiative that demonstrated how 4Sight harnesses AI to elevate transparency, ensure regulatory compliance and enhance stakeholder engagement. This was one of the contributing innovations that led to Zitzke receiving the 2024 AABLA (All African Business Leader of the Year Awards) Innovator of the Year award.

4Sight also partnered with ARMADA, launching the Starlink and Armada solution into Africa, driving computing at the edge into Africa. This partnership was launched at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025 conference and expo. With processing happening at the edge, it takes milliseconds for mine operators to gain real-time insights into their operating environment, which enables the shift towards autonomous and intelligent mining processes, and the use of AI copilots to drive excellence and efficiencies and enhance safety and productivity. The secure solution also solves the data sovereignty issue that companies face when transferring data to the hosted environment. With a proven track record in deploying mine digitalisation solutions across the continent, and being a Microsoft Solutions Partner, 4Sight is the ideal partner to take the Starlink + Armada solution to market in Africa.

Looking ahead

“The rate at which the business world is adopting AI is accelerating rapidly, with agentic AI emerging as the next hyper-growth sector,” continues Zitzke. “Its ability to make decisions offers immense business value, which will make it a valuable addition to our traditional 4AI offerings. As we continue to innovate and explore the potential of these technologies, we remain committed to leveraging their strengths to drive progress and create a better future.”

4Sight also sees opportunities following the finalisation of its acquisition of the XFour Group, a human resource (HR) and payroll technology services provider. “The young, talented team and the intellectual property that we have gained from the acquisition will add significant value to the business in the years ahead,” elaborates Zitzke. This acquisition was again complimented by The Finance Ghost, stating: “There’s a solid mix of upfront and deferred payments, as well as that rarest of things on the JSE: a small cap actually using its shares as acquisition currency. Overall, this looks like a professionally structured deal that shows a lot of promise.”

4Sight expects that the next five years will focus on the integration of all copilot agents and the orchestration of data collaboration between structured and unstructured data. The African market growth into connected services’ biggest advantage will be that these new entrants to the market will compute on AI technologies first.

“4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI) will drive these capabilities for businesses, helping promote efficiencies and cost savings. Based on our current innovation and technology roadmap, the business is well positioned to meet our customers’ requirements for intelligent, automated solutions in the year ahead and beyond,” concludes Zitzke.