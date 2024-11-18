4Sight OT Automation wins Schneider Electric PUA Marketing Excellence Award

4Sight OT Automation wins the prestigious Schneider Electric Marketing Excellence Award, recognising its outstanding marketing strategies and execution that significantly contribute to 4Sight’s growth and success. "We are honoured to receive this recognition from Schneider Electric," said Danie Badenhorst, Managing Director at 4Sight OT Automation. "This award underscores our commitment to supporting Schneider Electric's mission to integrate power and process throughout the entire value chain – from design, planning and scheduling to operation, production and maintenance."

This award acknowledges 4Sight OT Automation's achievements in Certification and MMM Segment Badging Accreditation through Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Plant Certification programme.

This programme measures and rewards technical expertise in system integrators. 4Sight’s engineering team successfully delivered multiple large-scale projects on Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for Mining platform across the African continent. This success is the result of 4Sight’s continuous investment in the engineering team. The company has a growing Graduate Engineer in Training programme, where young graduate engineers are absorbed in the engineering team and are mentored by senior engineers. All engineers follow a Professional Development Plan to ensure that certifications with strategic partners, like Schneider Electric, are up to date.

4Sight’s capability in the operational technology environment enables customers to maximise operational excellence and energy efficiency, optimise production and value chain performance throughout the entire project life cycle.

4Sight and Schneider Electric. (Image: 4sight)

As 4Sight OT Automation continues to lead in the field of industrial automation, this award reinforces the company's position as a key Schneider Electric partner locally, promoting digitally integrated power and process solutions in Africa and is testament to 4Sight OT