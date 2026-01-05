4Sight recognised as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner

Unlock deeper business insights.

4Sight is thrilled to announce its official recognition as a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner under the Microsoft In a Day Program – marking a significant milestone that reinforces the organisation’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge data, AI and analytics solutions powered by Microsoft Fabric.

This achievement reflects 4Sight’s dedication to empowering organisations to unlock deeper business insights, enhance decision-making and accelerate digital maturity and innovation through intelligent cloud technologies.

What this recognition represents

Being named a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner is not simply an industry achievement; it is a testament to the depth of capability, experience and value that 4Sight brings to its clients. This designation verifies that 4Sight has demonstrated excellence in implementing Microsoft Fabric solutions across diverse industries, regulatory environments and technical architectures. It also highlights the team’s deep specialisation in data and AI, where 4Sight continues to deliver solutions that align technical excellence with measurable business value. From enabling intelligent automation to improving forecasting models and modernising legacy analytics platforms, 4Sight’s approach ensures that organisations can make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and agility

At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief that data is the foundation of every successful digital AI transformation. Microsoft Fabric provides a unified, end-to-end analytics platform that integrates data engineering, data science, business intelligence, real-time analytics and governance into one seamless environment. 4Sight’s expertise amplifies the power of this platform by helping customers build strong data strategies, implement scalable architectures and operationalise insights that support both day-to-day operations and long-term growth.

Empowering innovation through Microsoft

As a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, 4Sight is uniquely positioned to help organisations unlock the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem. This includes optimising data flows, delivering intelligent reporting, enabling predictive capabilities and supporting the adoption of AI at scale. Whether modernising legacy systems or building new data-driven services, 4Sight provides the strategic guidance and technical proficiency needed to drive efficiency, agility and sustained digital maturity.

This recognition is a powerful validation of 4Sight’s continued investment in innovation and its commitment to empowering customers through intelligent cloud solutions. It also reflects a long-standing partnership with Microsoft, built on shared values of excellence, transformation and delivering technology that makes a measurable difference.