4Sight reports 29.3% HY2027 revenue growth, sets Frontier 4AI strategy towards super intelligence

Left: Eric van der Merwe, Group CFO, 4Sight and Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO, 4Sight.

4Sight Holdings (“4Sight” or “the group”) today announced unaudited financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2026, with revenue growth of 29.3% to R748.3 million and operating profit growth of 11.8% to R53.9 million. Basic earnings per share increased 10.9% to 7.491 cents, while headline earnings per share rose 10.9% to 7.490 cents. Net asset value increased 9.5%.

The performance provides a strong platform for the group’s next phase: it’s dual-frontier ambition to accelerate 4Sight’s evolution into an AI-first organisation while applying the data foundations, governance, automation, agents, skills and operating-model experience it gains to help customers become Frontier organisations.

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight, says: “Our results demonstrate that 4Sight is scaling while reinforcing an important strategic conviction: we cannot credibly help customers redesign their organisations around AI unless we are prepared to do the same within 4Sight.”

Zitzke explains that the company’s ambition therefore has two equally important dimensions.

“First, 4Sight must lead by example and become an AI-first Frontier organisation. Second, we must translate what we learn into practical, governed solutions that enable our customers to become Frontier organisations. Achieving these dual ambitions will strengthen our credibility, improve our productivity and scalability, and make our customer delivery more relevant.”

HY2027 performance highlights

The group’s HY2027 results included:

Revenue of R748.3 million , up 29.3% from R578.7 million.

, up 29.3% from R578.7 million. Revenue excluding consulting of R570.0 million , up 41.7%.

, up 41.7%. Operating profit of R53.9 million , up 11.8% from R48.3 million.

, up 11.8% from R48.3 million. Profit for the period of R40.9 million , compared with R37.7 million.

, compared with R37.7 million. Basic EPS of 7.491 cents , up 10.9%.

, up 10.9%. HEPS of 7.490 cents , up 10.9%.

, up 10.9%. Net asset value growth of 9.5% .

. Software as a service (SaaS) revenue of R491.3 million , up 51.2% from R325.0 million, demonstrating strong momentum in cloud- and subscription-related activity.

, up 51.2% from R325.0 million, demonstrating strong momentum in cloud- and subscription-related activity. Cash and cash equivalents of R108.0 million at 31 August 2026, down 3.5% from February 2026 due to acquisition earn-out payments and dividend paid for the prior reporting period.

Revenue growth was accompanied by changing mix dynamics. Gross profit increased 2.2% to R259.6 million, while gross margin declined approximately 9.2% from the prior period, primarily because lower-margin SaaS revenue contributed more to the Capability Platforms (CP) Cluster. Operating expenses were effectively flat, decreasing by 0.1% to R205.1 million.

“The distinction between revenue growth and profitability is important,” Zitzke comments. “The expansion of SaaS and ecosystem-led revenue strengthens our market reach and recurring revenue base but carries a different margin profile. Our focus is therefore not growth at any cost. It is to scale the ecosystem, improve mix and operating leverage over time, and convert that reach into higher-value 4AI, data, automation, enterprise-system and industrial transformation opportunities.”

A connected growth model across the group

The first-half results reflect the complementary roles of 4Sight’s clusters:

Capability Platforms: CP increased revenue 68.2% to R365.7 million , making it the principal contributor to group revenue growth. Operating profit remained broadly stable at R21.6 million as the cluster absorbed a higher proportion of lower-margin SaaS activity and competitive reseller-market conditions. CP expands 4Sight’s route to market through resellers, cloud distribution, marketplaces, billing, partner enablement and a broader software ecosystem.

CP increased revenue , making it the principal contributor to group revenue growth. Operating profit remained broadly stable at R21.6 million as the cluster absorbed a higher proportion of lower-margin SaaS activity and competitive reseller-market conditions. CP expands 4Sight’s route to market through resellers, cloud distribution, marketplaces, billing, partner enablement and a broader software ecosystem. Business Environment: BE increased profit 59.0% to R13.3 million as data and AI activity developed from discrete projects into broader enterprise programmes spanning trusted data foundations, governance, analytics, automation, intelligent agents and AI adoption. This reinforces BE’s role as the group’s innovation engine and the bridge between IT and OT.

BE increased profit as data and AI activity developed from discrete projects into broader enterprise programmes spanning trusted data foundations, governance, analytics, automation, intelligent agents and AI adoption. This reinforces BE’s role as the group’s innovation engine and the bridge between IT and OT. Information Technology: IT increased profit by 3.3% to R17.1 million despite a 1.0% decline in revenue to R143.1 million. Operating margin improved to 16.4% from 15.7%.

IT increased profit by despite a 1.0% decline in revenue to R143.1 million. Operating margin improved to 16.4% from 15.7%. Operational Technology: OT grew revenue by 5.3%, while profit declined 17.5% to R12.3 million , reflecting margin pressure in mining and resources and the carryover effect of lower prior-year order intake. Improving order-intake momentum supports the cluster’s outlook.

OT grew revenue by 5.3%, while profit declined , reflecting margin pressure in mining and resources and the carryover effect of lower prior-year order intake. Improving order-intake momentum supports the cluster’s outlook. Shared Services: Delivered cost savings through organisational optimisation and AI-driven automation. The cluster will remain central to 4Sight’s internal Frontier journey by using the group as “customer zero” for governed automation, agent-enabled workflows, data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency before successful patterns are scaled into customer offerings.

Three-year outlook:

Over the next three years, 4Sight will prioritise overlapping priorities designed to deepen execution, strengthen recurring and ecosystem-led growth, and prepare both 4Sight and its customers for more connected and autonomous operating models.

1. Scale and prove 4AI execution

The immediate priority is to scale practical 4AI adoption across high-value workflows, enterprise systems and industrial operations. Internally, 4Sight will continue applying 4AI to Shared Services and operating-cluster processes to improve productivity, execution discipline and scalability. Externally, the group will focus on moving customers from isolated AI pilots to measurable, governed business outcomes.

2. Embed intelligence across the enterprise

4Sight will increasingly connect trusted data, enterprise applications, operational systems, automation and human decision-making. Role-based agents and human-agent workflows will be implemented where they can improve execution while maintaining appropriate accountability, security and oversight.

This approach reflects a broader shift from AI tool adoption to operating-model redesign where human-led enterprises combine machine intelligence with human judgment.

3. Expand cross-cluster and agentic solutions

The group will develop more integrated propositions spanning CP, IT, BE and OT that combine ecosystems, core enterprise systems, governed data, AI, workflow automation, agents and operational technologies, rather than treating them as separate technology categories.

As agentic capability increases, 4Sight’s approach will remain governed and risk based. Human oversight, identity, permissions, information protection, life cycle management, measurement and clear decision rights will remain integral to enterprise deployment. Microsoft’s own Frontier transformation guidance similarly emphasises strong data foundations, risk-based governance, adoption, skills and measurement as prerequisites for scaling agents responsibly.

“The next three years are about converting intelligence into execution, scaling what works, embedding intelligence into the systems and processes where work happens, connecting solutions across clusters, and building increasingly capable human-agent operating models,” Zitzke elaborates.

“Our internal and customer journeys will reinforce each other. Everything we learn inside 4Sight will benefit our customers, and every customer engagement will provide industry insights that strengthens our own capabilities. That creates a continuous learning cycle across our people, platforms, intellectual property and ecosystem.”

4AI today; SI: Super intelligence as the future horizon

4Sight will continue to position 4Sight Automated Intelligence – 4AI – as its practical operating bridge for today.

4AI integrates AI with trusted data, automation, enterprise and operational systems, business processes, people and governance. Its purpose is to connect data, decisions, processes, actions and measurable outcomes so that intelligence becomes an enterprise operating capability rather than a collection of disconnected tools.

The group’s core strategic formulation remains:

AI creates intelligence.

4AI puts intelligence to work.

SI: Super intelligence is the next horizon.

4Sight does not position SI as an existing broad capability or a current product. SI is a long-term strategic horizon describing the possible future development of more capable, connected and autonomous forms of intelligence. The results announcement expressly distinguishes SI from the bounded AI and agentic systems available today, and current research similarly describes artificial SI: super intelligence as hypothetical and beyond current AI capabilities.

“We must be ambitious about the future without overstating the present,” Zitzke states.

As broad SI does not exist today, Zitzke cautions that it should not be presented as a current product, and the market should not confuse increasingly capable agents with broad SI.

“Our responsibility is to prepare responsibly. 4AI is how we do that: by putting today’s intelligence to work through trusted data, governance, automation, people, agents and connected systems. That is how we build SI-readiness without claiming SI capability.”

Strategic outlook

4Sight enters the second half of FY2027 with strong revenue momentum, an expanding ecosystem, growing SaaS activity, a strengthening data and AI proposition, improving order-intake momentum in OT and disciplined operating-cost management.

The group will remain focused on profitable and sustainable growth, improving revenue mix and margins, scaling recurring and ecosystem-led opportunities, expanding cross-cluster solutions and executing its dual Frontier strategy.

“Our financial performance gives us a platform for the next phase, but our ambition is larger than a set of half-year numbers. We aim to build 4Sight into an AI-first Frontier organisation and to use that experience to help our customers do the same,” continues Zitzke.

“The future will belong to organisations that can connect intelligence to action safely, repeatedly and at scale. That is the role of 4AI today – and it is how we will prepare 4Sight and our customers for the intelligent operating models of tomorrow,” he concludes.