4Sight wins Sage BMS Partner of the Year 2026

Sage BMS Partner of the Year Award.

At the prestigious Sage Future for Partners (SFFP) event held in Barcelona, 4Sight Holdings proudly received the Sage Business Management Software (BMS) Partner of the Year Award, a recognition of exceptional performance, growth and customer success over the past year. This journey began in 1988 with CA-ACCPAC DOS, continued into the ACCPAC for Windows era in the early 1990s, evolved with 4Sight’s own IP – AccTech eWorkflow for ACCPAC – in the late 1990s, and progressed to hosting ACCPAC in Azure. Today, that legacy positions 4Sight to support more than 150 000 users on the Sage BMS platform across Africa.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to solution innovation and excellence,” said Tertius Zitzke, 4Sight’s Group CEO. “At 4Sight, we strive to deliver integrated, scalable solutions that help our customers thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The award celebrates partners who have demonstrated outstanding capability in delivering Sage business management solutions (BMS) – a comprehensive suite of tools designed to integrate finance, HR, sales and operations into a single, cohesive system. Often referred to as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) framework, Sage BMS empowers businesses to streamline processes, automate daily tasks, improve efficiency and ensure compliance with regional regulations.

A partnership built on innovation

4Sight’s journey with Sage spans more than three decades of ERP expertise, with an extended partnership established in 2017 when 4Sight acquired AccTech Systems – one of Africa’s leading Sage solution providers. Since then, 4Sight has grown into a strategic Sage partner across Africa and the Middle East, delivering solutions like Sage 200, Sage 300cloud, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct to hundreds of businesses.

Commitment to customer success and the future

The recognition comes as 4Sight continues to lead in providing transformative business management solutions across industries, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and 4AI – 4Sight Automated Intelligence to drive operational efficiency and growth.

At the SFFP event, the Sage leaders gave partners an insight into their FY26 vision and unpacked how Sage’s solutions are helping partners drive smarter decisions, unlock new revenue and strengthen customer impact. The Sage AI strategy is a catalyst for growth. As a Sage Platinum Partner, 4Sight is embracing these technologies and driving AI and automated intelligence into the future with Sage and its customers.

“4Sight’s recognition as Sage BMS Partner of the Year 2026 is a clear reflection of the impact they’re making for customers every day,” says Jordaan Burger, Managing Director at Sage AME. “In a world where businesses are under pressure to innovate, remain compliant and operate more sustainably, 4Sight consistently shows how Sage technology, combined with deep industry expertise, can deliver real outcomes. Together, we’re helping businesses streamline complexity, harness AI and automation responsibly, and build resilient businesses that are prepared for the future. We are proud to partner with 4Sight as they set the benchmark for customer-centric, innovative and sustainable growth across the region.”

Zitzke concludes: “A heartfelt thank you goes out to our incredible team, valued customers and trusted partners, including our alliance network with presence across Africa, for making this milestone possible. Together, we are shaping the future of automated intelligence solutions for businesses in South Africa and beyond its borders.”