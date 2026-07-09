Make the transition into AI search. (Image: Woww)

South Africans are starting to ask ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Grok, Claude and other AI models the questions they used to type into the Google search bar – and more and more, they get the answer without ever clicking through to a website, hence 'zero-click' search.

For businesses and marketers that relied on that search traffic, it's a real worry, as sites are losing up to 60% of their organic traffic in 2026, and that number is only increasing year on year.

For the ones that adapt early, it's the biggest visibility opportunity since Google itself. Woww, which positions itself as one of South Africa's top rated digital marketing agencies, is helping local and global companies make the transition into AI search.

Why 'zero-click' search should worry every business

For the last two decades, the strategy was simple: rank on Google, earn the click, win the customer. That strategy is breaking.

Here are some key numbers to consider:

68% of Google searches now end without a click

– SparkToro / Similarweb, 2026

8% click-through rate when an AI summary appears, versus 15% without one

– Pew Research Center, 2025

+35% higher click-through for brands cited inside the AI answer

– Seer Interactive, 2025

The primary cause is the AI answer sitting at the top of the page: when Google shows an AI summary, people click through to a website about 40%-50% of the time, and only about 1% click a link inside the AI answer itself. For anyone who lives on organic traffic, some publishers have watched their search traffic lose up to 80% in volume since 2023.

“Search didn't die – it evolved. Your customers are still asking the same questions; they're just asking ChatGPT and Google's AI instead of scrolling 10 blue links. The brands that show up in those answers win. The ones that don't quietly disappear – no matter how good their old SEO was,” said Felix Norton, Managing Director of Woww and co-founder of BrandAxis.

What is AI Search (and why it's the new SEO)?

AI visibility/AI Search is how often – and how well – your company or product shows up when someone asks an AI engine a question. It goes by a few names: generative engine optimisation (GEO), answer engine optimisation (AEO), or simply AI search optimisation. The goal is the same: when a potential customer asks ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude or Perplexity: “Who's the best service provider for this?” or “What is the best product to buy for X?” your business wants to be in the answer – described accurately, and recommended.

Traditional SEO got you ranked. AI visibility gets you recommended. It's a different game with different rules: AI engines pull information from across the web – using reviews, citations, structured content, third-party mentions and authority signals – to decide who to name.

Woww's work as one of South Africa’s thought leaders in AI search is making sure those signals point, clearly and consistently, at your brand/service/product/idea.

Woww's AI visibility service: From audit to recommendation

Woww treats AI visibility as a measurable discipline, not a guessing game. A typical engagement runs:

AI visibility audit – a baseline of exactly how your brand appears today across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude and other AI models, benchmarked against your competitors.

Entity and content optimisation – making your brand legible to AI: clear, structured, authoritative content that answers the questions your customers actually ask.

Digital PR and citations – earning the third-party mentions and trusted sources the models quote.

Reviews and reputation – strengthening the signals AI reads when it decides who to recommend.

Technical and structured data – the schema and site foundations that let engines crawl and parse your website, enabling them to cite you.

Ongoing AI search tracking of you and your competitors – real-time reporting on your visibility, so progress is proven, not promised.

AI visibility for South African health insurance – screenshot sources: BrandAxis

BrandAxis: The data behind the strategy

Woww doesn't just advise on AI visibility – it measures it, using BrandAxis, an AI visibility platform. BrandAxis tracks, across the major AI models, whether a brand is being mentioned, how it's described, which competitors are named instead, and which sources the AI is citing to make its recommendation.

That turns a fuzzy question – “does AI talk about us?” – into a dashboard a marketing team can actually act on and report against.

“You can't improve what you can't measure. BrandAxis was built to show a brand exactly where it stands inside the AI models – and to prove the needle is moving. That's the difference between doing ‘AI stuff' and running a real AI visibility strategy,” says Norton.

It's also why Woww sits among the earliest movers in the space in South Africa – pairing a full-service agency with purpose-built measurement, rather than bolting AI onto old SEO habits.

The best AI visibility agency for South African brands

Woww is a full-service digital marketing agency built for the whole journey – brand, website, marketing and support, and a specialist AI search agency. That combination matters here, because winning in AI search isn't a single component; it's SEOed content creation, PR, website technical foundations, public review platforms and measurement working together.

Whether you're in insurance, retail, property, professional services or SaaS – local or global – the questions are the same: does AI mention our company or product? What is it saying? And how do we become the brand recommended by AI? Woww’s AI visibility services exist to solve that challenge and get AI to show their business/product/service in platforms like Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT and more.

Book a free AI visibility consultation

In a free consultation, Woww's team will show you:

Whether AI engines currently mention your business – and what they say.

Which competitors are being recommended in your place.

The prompts and questions that matter most in your market.

The content, PR, technical and reputation gaps holding you back.

A clear, prioritised path to becoming the answer.

If your customers are asking AI who to trust, make sure your business is part of the answer.

Frequently asked questions:

What is generative engine optimisation (GEO)?

GEO is the practice of getting your brand mentioned and recommended by AI engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity. It's also called answer engine optimisation (AEO) or AI visibility. Where traditional SEO aims for a ranking, GEO aims to be the answer the AI gives.

What's the difference between SEO and AI visibility?

SEO earns you a position in a list of links; AI visibility earns you a mention inside the AI's answer. As more searches end without a click, being recommended by the AI is becoming more valuable than ranking beneath it.

How do I know if my business shows up in ChatGPT or Google's AI Overviews?

The only reliable way is to test it systematically across the major models and track it over time. Woww's AI visibility audit does exactly that, and the BrandAxis platform monitors your mentions, sentiment and competitor comparisons on an ongoing basis.

Can a business really recover traffic lost to zero-click search?

Yes – but not by doing more of the old SEO. The brands recovering ground are the ones being cited inside AI answers, which research shows earn materially higher click-through than those left out. That is the core of what an AI visibility strategy sets out to do.