A decade and beyond: Creality’s 10 years of innovation and community engagement

Ten years of innovation.

Creality, which positions itself as a leading global manufacturer of 3D printers, proudly commemorated its 10th anniversary on 9 April in Huizhou, China, with exciting events and product launches.

The milestone event, themed “A Decade and Beyond”, not only marks years of groundbreaking achievements, but also reaffirms Creality's commitment to driving innovation and fostering a vibrant 3DP community worldwide. The grand event was attended by nearly 300 people.

Creality celebrates its anniversary.

New brand language rendered through engaging user activities

The anniversary event provided an opportunity to reflect on the recent brand renewal around the new year. This transformative endeavour unveiled a new logo, a creative green “A” that also resembles intertwining hands, symbolising sustainability, proficiency and community. The brand revolution revolves around the core values, encapsulated in the brand essence, "USAVE – Usable, Smart, Affordable, Versatile, Enjoyable”, each embodying a distinctive commitment. Creality encourages users to unleash their creativity with the new slogan, "Imagine It, Make It".

Creality Brand House.

Over the past decade, Creality has led the charge in revolutionising the 3D printing industry, focusing on Creality Devices, Creality Cloud and the Creality Ecosystem. Since its inception in 2014, the company has aimed to democratise 3D printing, making 3DP products accessible to households worldwide. Reflecting on the past and looking into the future on this milestone anniversary, Creality is riding the wave of its product success and transitioning into “Creality Life”, marking a new era of innovation and inspiration in the coming decade and beyond. Creality Life symbolises the company's dedication to advancing technology to foster creativity and empower lives.

This progression has been exemplified through engaging anniversary activities such as the Anniversary Video Challenge and the Museum Invasion Program. The Video Challenge secured almost 100 clips from global users sharing their Creality journey, while the Museum Invasion showcased over 200 models, participants from both activities receiving premium prizes.

Presenting the groundbreaking printers

Creality seized the occasion to unveil several cutting-edge products, including multi-colour 3D printers and ecosystem enhancements, designed to revolutionise the printing experience for users of all skill levels.

Creality K2 Plus + Creality Filament System (CFS)

With a substantial 350mm cubed build volume, the groundbreaking K2 Plus is the latest addition to Creality's esteemed K Series. Leveraging the comprehensive Creality Filament System (CFS), the K2 Plus innovates multi-colour 3D printing, pushing the boundaries of 3D printing possibilities. Revolutionising filament management with RFID-enabled automatic identification and selection, the intuitive design of the CFS allows for effortless creation of stunning 16-colour prints, while supporting automatic filament loading, unloading and replacement.

3D printer.

With its smart cartridge management and integration with Creality OS, the CFS identifies and manages filaments with RFID tags, ensuring optimal pairing for each print against material, colour and weight. Additionally, the CFS features a sealed design with an anti-escape feature, temperature and humidity display screens, and accommodates up to four 1kg filament rolls per box, with support for up to four parallel CFS units for 16-roll filament printing.

Beyond its multi-filament capabilities, the K2 Plus boasts unmatched print quality and efficiency, thanks to precision engineering and advanced features such as active chamber heating, next-generation extrusion, auto-levelling and FOC closed-loop motors. Empowered by Creality OS and Edge AI technology, the K2 Plus offers seamless connectivity and intelligent monitoring, ushering in a fresh 3DP user experience.

Even better, Creality aims to introduce an entire K2 series of printers with CFS multi-colour kit as a standard on every model. The K2 Plus will be available in standalone units as well as with CFS Combo packages, and officially launch on 31 July globally.

Ender-3 V3 Plus

One step up from the new Ender-3 V3 launched earlier this year, the Ender-3 V3 Plus is a powerhouse designed to boost creativity. With a generous build volume of 300mm x 300mm x 330mm, CoreXZ technology enabling speeds of up to 600mm/s and a robust all-metal frame bolstered with support rods for added stability, this printer revolutionises large-scale printing. Equipped with two powerful Y-axis motors, a direct extrusion system, and an integrated tri-metal nozzle, it ensures clog-free extrusion and precise filament melting for flawless prints. Enhanced with dual part cooling fans, auto calibration and compatibility with Creality OS, this printer offers unparalleled convenience and quality in 3D printing.

3D printer.

HALOT-Mage S

Featuring a 10.1-inch 14K mono LCD, the HALOT-Mage S 14K delivers stunning precision at 150mm/h with "Dynax+" mode. The uniform integral light source ensures sharp prints with 0.02mm-0.09mm accuracy. With speed-intended "Pictor" film and Smart HALOT OS for remote printing, it offers unparalleled control. Plus, its built-in air purifier guarantees an odour-free experience.

Printing in 3D.

Ecosystem expansion sweeping the board

In line with Creality's commitment to providing a comprehensive 3D printing ecosystem, Creality also announced significant expansions in its accessories offerings designed to enhance productivity, creativity and user experience, and enable seamless integration with its cloud-based platform.

Creality Falcon2 Pro 60W – world’s first enclosed laser engraver and cutter

With 60W cutting power and three lasers in one, the Creality Falcon2 Pro 60W ensures efficient cutting and precise engraving. Its fully enclosed design and built-in camera for auto-positioning guarantee safety and convenience. Plus, it comes with a bonus 1.6W laser module to achieve ultra-fine engraving and impeccable detail. In all, the Creality Falcon2 Pro 60W is the top choice for more profitable business.

Laser cutting and engraving.

CR-Scan Otter – small to large, scan it, make it

Able to scan objects ranging between 10mm-2 000mm with up to 0.02mm accuracy and innovative four-lens stereo vision, the CR-Scan Otter is your go-to solution for precise scanning objects of all sizes. Its anti-shaking feature guarantees smooth scanning, while its capability to scan black/metal objects without spraying expands its versatility. Additionally, enjoy 24-bit full-colour scanning for detailed and accurate results.



CR-Scan Otter.

CR-Scan Raptor – ultra-high accuracy, choice for Metrology-grade

With high accuracy up to 0.02mm, speeds up to 60fps, and seven laser lines scanning, the CR-Scan Raptor is the ultimate choice for precise and efficient scanning. Featuring infrared structured light scanning and covering sizes from 5mm-2 000mm, it offers versatility across a wide range of applications. Lightweight at 370g, the Raptor is portable and suitable for various scanning needs.

CR-Scan Raptor.

Materials innovation

This year, Creality is making more varying, more colourful, more environmentally friendly and just better printing materials. Offering over 50 vibrant filament colours across the Ender, CR and Hyper series, Creality is now introducing the innovative RFID series filament for colour and material recognition and intelligent management via Creality Cloud. Moreover, new CF, PA, PETG and resin materials will be available, catering to various printing needs.

3D-printed shoes

Tagged as “Dragon Flame” and “Dragon Horn”, two pairs of slippers ushered in Creality’s fresh range of 3D-printed shoes, combining cutting-edge design with advanced additive manufacturing technology. These shoes offer superior comfort, durability and flexibility, making them ideal for everyday wear. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Creality's 3D-printed shoes represent the future of footwear design.

3D-printed shoes.

A monumental moment

The anniversary event centred on the journey of Creality over the past decade and its vision for the future, and concluded with an appreciation dinner.

Interviewed about his own impression of the monumental moment, Adam Ao, CEO of Creality, reflected: "I am deeply moved by the sense of pride and gratitude evoked by the past 10 years and this remarkable anniversary. This celebration embodies not just a milestone, but a testament to our enduring commitment to 3D printing innovation, industry and community. I believe our recent brand renewal resonates with our users and their boundless creativity. Initiatives like the Anniversary Video Challenge and the Museum Invasion Program exemplify the spirit of our brand and our community, empowering individuals to shape the future of 3D printing. The launch of our pioneering products bears testimony that our innovation spirit is unchanged. Most importantly, we’re committed to bring what all these add up to into the next decade and beyond. I’d like to thank our users, suppliers, distributers, media friends, KOCs and KOLs, and all our guests here – together, we will continue to innovate, grow and leave our mark on 3DP history."

A decade and beyond.

