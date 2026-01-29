A modern IT service desk should be the interface between technology and human potential

Manqoba Masina, Operations Manager at Nkgwete IT Solutions.

If you work in an office, take a moment to think about your average day. How many minutes of the day are spent not looking at a computer screen? If you break away and take part in meetings, brainstorms or sales calls, you will need to come back and interface with the computer.

Nowadays, as we all know, many of the devices are laptops. You probably take it with you to meetings, home and on the flight to your out-of-city meetings. The laptop or desktop, depending on what you do for a living, is a tool. It is your connection to a digital realm that powers our world. Put another way, the machine is a tool to get your work done.

Yet, despite how the world of work and machines – and how people interact with machines – has evolved, far too often the concept of a help desk has not, rather resembling something of a bygone era.

From troubleshooting to human-centric support

A help desk in 2025 and beyond is no longer a technical troubleshooting unit. By now it should have evolved into a sophisticated, human-centric support ecosystem that recognises the intricate relationship between technology, human potential and productivity.

A modern service desk understands that every technical issue represents something far more than a system malfunction. It is a human experience with potentially significant consequences. These consequences may well be more severe than the downtime might ordinarily suggest out of context.

Imagine a financial reporting system crashing during the month-end rush, halting critical invoice generation for a billing cycle. Think about the consequences. Or, an employee working on a critical presentation that will be central to a promotion, new business or solving a time-critical customer challenge. Seen with this lens, it becomes clear that a computer failure is more than a mere ‘technical issue’ and it must be treated as such. A machine not working as it should represents a real-world disruption with tangible human and economic impacts.

Meeting users where they are: The rise of multi-channel support

It is evident that a modern service desk needs to be human-centric. However, pivoting to this new paradigm is often easier said than done. Technological literacy is not uniform. Let’s perform another thought experiment. Think about the people in your organisation: there are the younger digital natives who intuitively understand everything tech-related; there are those who understand the basics while not proclaiming to be IT boffins either; and then mid- or even late-career technology adapters who are still learning things that others – especially IT support staff – may take for granted.

Traditional employees may find advanced systems challenging, which requires a far more patient and personalised approach. Many people reading this will remember when a ticket was lodged through a phone call – a single point of entry to the IT support staff. Those days are gone – at least they should be. Today, modern service desks must offer multiplatform support in the form of WhatsApp, e-mail, sophisticated chatbots and direct human agent interactions. The diversity of channels was born out of the reality that each unique user in a business, branch or remote location has a unique communication preference, reflecting the complexity of human interaction.

Technology has become increasingly sophisticated. Advanced chatbots represent a quantum leap in support technology. The technology has soared way beyond simplistic automated response systems into sophisticated platforms capable of searching beyond internal databases depending on user questions. They can address complex queries by accessing external information sources, which goes some way towards mitigating the risk of “hallucinations”, which occur when solutions struggle to provide contextually relevant information when internal resources are limited.

Knowledge retention – the backbone of great service

However, besides ensuring the best tech is leveraged correctly, modern service centres need a solid knowledge retention plan. Knowledge retention has emerged as a critical organisational strategy. By developing comprehensive knowledge articles, a service desk can ensure consistent, high-quality support across different agents or organisational transitions.

With this strategy, the support desk ensures that when an employee leaves the organisation, their expertise does not walk out the door with them. New team members can quickly understand previous solutions because institutional knowledge has been maintained. This reduces learning curves, which ultimately results in a better service.

Downtime is a business risk, not an IT inconvenience

And that’s the crux of the issue. Businesses invest in modern service desks because the economic implications of downtime can be severe. An effective service desk minimises disruptions, protects revenue streams and ensures organisational resilience.

As has become clear, an effective approach to providing IT support goes well beyond traditional technical support models. Effective help desks view technology as an enabler, not the end goal. In other words, technology serves people, not the other way around. This fundamental philosophy is one of empowerment – providing the tools and support to enhance human productivity and creativity.

Achieving this requires continuous adaptation. Technology does not stand still, so why should a support desk? However, while appreciating this fact, there must be a delicate balance between technological sophistication and emotional intelligence. A modern, effective service desk is, therefore, not merely technical help, but the interface between technology and human potential.

The most successful service desks will be those that never lose sight of the most important element: the human being. They understand that every support ticket is a catalyst to fast track human potential.

