A smarter way to script: Healthbridge, Dis-Chem make prescribing seamless

Seamless scripting solution.

Prescribing should be the simplest part of running a private practice, not another admin headache.

That’s why Healthbridge has partnered with retail pharmacy Dis-Chem to launch a seamless, free-to-use e-scripting feature within Healthbridge Clinical. With just a few clicks, doctors can now send secure, paperless prescriptions directly to any Dis-Chem pharmacy, improving efficiency and enhancing the patient experience.

“We innovate with purpose,” says Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge. “We work closely with practising clinicians to understand what gets in the way of care. Our goal is to remove that friction. The Dis-Chem integration is one example of how we’re making everyday tasks faster, safer and more patient-focused.”

Why digital scripts matter now

The answer is simple: patients expect seamless, digital experiences and doctors need technology that supports, rather than complicates, their workflow.

This new integration provides:

Direct, secure transmission to any Dis-Chem branch

to any Dis-Chem branch Automatic tracking in the patient’s timeline

in the patient’s timeline Elimination of printing and paperwork

Fewer errors or lost scripts

Improved medication adherence

It’s a frictionless process for doctors. For patients, it’s more convenient and faster access to medication.

Technology designed for real practice

Many digital tools add complexity. Healthbridge does the opposite.

Healthbridge's clinician-informed approach means features like e-scripting are:

Fast to access during consultations

Simple to use, with minimal clicks

Secure and compliant

Aligned with real-world workflows

“Our technology must serve the doctor – not the other way around,” says Da Silva. “We’re focused on helping practices deliver care with less admin and more insight.”

This isn’t just a system update. It’s part of a broader shift towards intuitive, intelligent tools that support modern private practice.

How the Dis-Chem integration works for you

This new feature is packed with built-in benefits:

Dis-Chem pharmacy selector available in consultation mode

available in consultation mode Automatic script documentation in the patient record

in the patient record Free access for all Healthbridge Clinical users

for all Healthbridge Clinical users Support for schedule six medications without extra signatures or printing

without extra signatures or printing Future delivery options are already in development

Whether you're a GP, a specialist or part of a multi-practice group, these small efficiencies make a big difference – they save time, improve accuracy and reduce admin pressure.

Built for what’s next

The Dis-Chem integration is one of several enhancements Healthbridge is rolling out to support the evolving needs of private practice.

From intelligent billing to real-time analytics and connected care workflows, Healthbridge's innovation is always purposeful, guided by real clinicians and real challenges.

“Technology in healthcare must make things better, not just newer,” says Da Silva. “Our clients don’t have time for tools that get in the way. Everything we do is about creating space for doctors to do what they do best: care for patients.”

Try it today

If you already use Healthbridge Clinical, the Dis-Chem e-scripting feature is ready and waiting. If you’re new to Healthbridge, this is a perfect time to explore how Healthbridge can help your practice save time, reduce admin and deliver a better patient experience. Contact Healthbridge at sales@healthbridge.co.za to learn more or request a free demo.