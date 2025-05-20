A smarter way to script: Healthbridge, Dis-Chem make prescribing seamless

Prescribing should be the simplest part of running a private practice, not another admin headache.
That’s why Healthbridge has partnered with retail pharmacy Dis-Chem to launch a seamless, free-to-use e-scripting feature within Healthbridge Clinical. With just a few clicks, doctors can now send secure, paperless prescriptions directly to any Dis-Chem pharmacy, improving efficiency and enhancing the patient experience.
“We innovate with purpose,” says Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge. “We work closely with practising clinicians to understand what gets in the way of care. Our goal is to remove that friction. The Dis-Chem integration is one example of how we’re making everyday tasks faster, safer and more patient-focused.”
Why digital scripts matter now
The answer is simple: patients expect seamless, digital experiences and doctors need technology that supports, rather than complicates, their workflow.
This new integration provides:
- Direct, secure transmission to any Dis-Chem branch
- Automatic tracking in the patient’s timeline
- Elimination of printing and paperwork
- Fewer errors or lost scripts
- Improved medication adherence
It’s a frictionless process for doctors. For patients, it’s more convenient and faster access to medication.
Technology designed for real practice
Many digital tools add complexity. Healthbridge does the opposite.
Healthbridge's clinician-informed approach means features like e-scripting are:
- Fast to access during consultations
- Simple to use, with minimal clicks
- Secure and compliant
- Aligned with real-world workflows
“Our technology must serve the doctor – not the other way around,” says Da Silva. “We’re focused on helping practices deliver care with less admin and more insight.”
This isn’t just a system update. It’s part of a broader shift towards intuitive, intelligent tools that support modern private practice.
How the Dis-Chem integration works for you
This new feature is packed with built-in benefits:
- Dis-Chem pharmacy selector available in consultation mode
- Automatic script documentation in the patient record
- Free access for all Healthbridge Clinical users
- Support for schedule six medications without extra signatures or printing
- Future delivery options are already in development
Whether you're a GP, a specialist or part of a multi-practice group, these small efficiencies make a big difference – they save time, improve accuracy and reduce admin pressure.
Built for what’s next
The Dis-Chem integration is one of several enhancements Healthbridge is rolling out to support the evolving needs of private practice.
From intelligent billing to real-time analytics and connected care workflows, Healthbridge's innovation is always purposeful, guided by real clinicians and real challenges.
“Technology in healthcare must make things better, not just newer,” says Da Silva. “Our clients don’t have time for tools that get in the way. Everything we do is about creating space for doctors to do what they do best: care for patients.”
Try it today
If you already use Healthbridge Clinical, the Dis-Chem e-scripting feature is ready and waiting. If you’re new to Healthbridge, this is a perfect time to explore how Healthbridge can help your practice save time, reduce admin and deliver a better patient experience. Contact Healthbridge at sales@healthbridge.co.za to learn more or request a free demo.
