Absa deploys AI to speed up debt review process

Absa explains that the debt review process has traditionally been document-intensive. (Image: 123RF)

Absa has implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) and optical character recognition (OCR) solution within its debt review team, improving the efficiency and accuracy of the debt review process for over-indebted South African consumers.

According to the big-four bank , since the solution’s implementation in late June, it has achieved a 41% increase in document indexing efficiency, enabling a one-day turnaround time for all new documents and e-mails.

Absa’s announcement comes as South Africa’s major banks accelerate investment in AI, shifting the technology from pilot projects, to core banking operations that improve customer experience, automate processes and drive measurable business value.

ITWeb recently reported that after years of testing machine learning and data-driven tools, banks are now accelerating investment and integration of AI into fraud detection, customer service, risk management and digital platforms, signalling the technology is becoming central to competitiveness in the financial sector.

Absa explains that the debt review process has traditionally been document-intensive, requiring information from multiple providers to be captured and processed manually.

It notes that this created significant operational effort, longer turnaround times and a higher risk of human error.

Through the implementation of an OCR/AI gateway, Absa has automated the extraction and capture of information from standard document types, it adds.

The bank points out that this enables documents to be processed automatically, reducing the need for manual intervention, improving accuracy and accelerating workflow initiation.

According to Absa, the solution has also created a scalable platform for the future processing of more complex document types.

“The introduction of an AI/OCR solution in the debt review team has enabled us to automate manual processes and improve operational efficiency,” says Kendrick Chauke, Absa national manager for debt review.

“While employees initially had questions about the impact on their roles, these were addressed through effective change management and engagement. Rather than replacing roles, this innovation has reduced repetitive tasks and allowed the team to focus on more value-adding activities that require skilled human expertise.”

Absa notes that the implementation has strengthened productivity and employee engagement, while improving turnaround times for customers going through the debt review process and contributing to a better customer experience.

“These enhanced capabilities mark a significant step forward in Absa’s commitment to using AI technology to improve customer outcomes and drive operational excellence,” says Robert Benvenuti, Absa chief information officer for data and applied AI.