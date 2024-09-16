Absa hackathon sees creation of agile banking solutions

The Hackernauts were the first prize winners of the Absa Technology Hackathon.

Three teams of Absa employees emerged as the winners of the Absa Technology Hackathon, creating banking solutions that will be included in its portfolio of tech solutions.

According to a statement, the second annual hackathon was aimed at igniting engagement and fostering innovation within the Absa technology community.

The event also served as a platform for colleagues across Africa and Europe, to contribute to critical business priorities through innovative digital interventions.

Themed 10xImpact, the hackathon challenged 36 internal teams (comprising 260 colleagues who battled it out for 24 hours) from across Absa’s operations, to develop solutions that could deliver 10 times the impact across the organisation.

The participants, who showcased collaboration and talent, says the bank, included colleagues from Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Ghana, Kenya, Seychelles and Prague.

The group of winners were selected across three categoriesof the 2024 Absa Technology Hackathon:

First place: Hackernauts (South Africa and Prague)

Second place: Dragons Unleashed (Botswana)

Third place: Teamo Supremo (South Africa)

Johnson Idesoh, Absa group chief information and technology officer, says: “The Absa Technology Hackathon has once again demonstrated the incredible talent and innovative spirit within our organisation. In a display of remarkable creativity and forward-thinking, the hackathon has concluded with outstanding solutions to some of the most pressing business challenges.

“The winning ideas will be tested further and supported through to implementation in the bank, to the benefit of our customers and colleagues, reinforcing Absa’s ongoing journey to be a leader in digital transformation. I’m proud of all our participants and winners, whose exceptional solutions have set a new benchmark for excellence.”

As a bank with the purpose to “empower Africa’s tomorrow,” through fostering innovation from internal staff members, Absa says it is steadily making progress in financial inclusion through facilitating access to affordable financial services and introducing financial technologies that target the previously unbanked or underbanked, while improving customer experience.

“This year's hackathon, which underscores Absa's commitment to being a digitally-led organisation, saw participants develop innovative solutions that align with our business objectives and address the evolving needs of both the company and our customers.

“We eagerly anticipate how these ground-breaking ideas will be integrated into our operations, improving customer experience and driving Absa forward,” adds Idesoh.