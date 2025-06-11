Absa’s data empowerment journey

Skill transfer and data empowerment at Absa.

The ability to understand and analyse data is considered an important skill at Absa. Recently, a data analytics training programme was initiated within Financial Control, delivered by Keyrus, to enhance existing skills. A core team was assigned to define the requirements for citizen developer and analyst training.

Challenge: From using pre-deployed models to greater self-help citizen development empowerment

Although Qlik Sense was in use, many users mainly utilised dashboards, exported insights and supplemented them outside the tool – thereby not fully leveraging the in-tool analytics capabilities. This led to extended turnaround time and additional workload.

Solution: Bespoke Qlik Sense training by Keyrus

Keyrus, as a trusted expert in data strategy and modern technology deployment, has been a long-standing partner to Absa. Due to its experience and reputable track record in providing highly effective technology trainings, Keyrus was tasked with delivering targeted in-person Qlik Sense training tailored to three key user personas:

Citizen analyst

Citizen developer

Citizen support

"The target audiences represented various skill levels of exposure in using Qlik Sense, and Keyrus ensured that everyone remained engaged and supported throughout," commented Johan Gray, Financial Control Qlik Sense Developer Lead at Absa Financial Control.

Each group received a bespoke curriculum designed to educate and inspire users to exceed their current capabilities. The programme was anchored on these critical KPIs:

Willingness to grow and support others post-training.

Ability to enrich and adapt pre-built models internally, thereby reducing external data wrangling.

Improved understanding that BI tools reduce workload, freeing up time for actionable insights.

Greater understanding of the underlying elements: data models, data visualisation, data exploration and data insights.

This initiative transitioned from simple dashboard consumption to active, insightful and collaborative data storytelling.

"We transformed how Absa Financial Control Team views data, turning passive users into confident explorers," says Nicky Maehler, Principal BI Consultant and Trainer, Keyrus.

Benefits: A new culture of collaboration and insight

The engagement between Absa and Keyrus, through practical training, has sparked a cultural shift among the selected users – from data consumption to data confidence. By focusing on enablement, collaboration and practical use, Absa Financial Control is poised to leverage its data assets with renewed energy and insight.

Absa Financial Control experienced tangible business and cultural wins from the training:

Skill transfer across teams: Empowered employees now guide and support peers, nurturing an internal community of practice.

Better requirements, smoother builds: Improved conversations between users and developers leads to clearer requirements and faster, more accurate reporting models.

Less exporting, more insight: Users began building “self-help tabs” directly in Qlik, reducing the need for external enrichment and enabling real-time decision-making.

Smarter decisions, sharper focus: Increased ability to manage by exception, reducing data overload and sharpening focus on outliers and key trends.

Increased usage of broader Qlik Sense functionality, decreasing support interventions and more self-reliance.

“The participants' feedback was positive and appreciative, giving us a solid foundation to further implement practical applications in the workplace,” concludes Gray.

Keyrus is honoured to be a trusted partner in Absa’s journey, empowering individuals through effective data analytics.

As an unparalleled expert in business intelligence and data analytics, Keyrus is ideally positioned to deliver engaging and empowering technology training to you and your team. Please contact Keyrus at sales@keyrus.co.za.