Absolute cyber resilience capabilities earn leadership position in Frost & Sullivan Radar for Endpoint Security

Absolute earns leadership spot with Frost & Sullivan.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a global leader in enterprise cyber resilience, has been named a leader in the most recent Frost & Sullivan Radar for Endpoint Security. To produce the benchmarking report, Frost & Sullivan assessed more than 50 endpoint security vendors to identify 18 top innovators in the market.

“Absolute stood out for its ability to not only ensure the efficacy, security and recoverability of endpoints at the hardware and software levels, but also to apply a level of cyber resilience to the applications organisations deploy to defend against advanced threats,” said Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. “Organisations increasingly recognise that the ability to defend against attacks and minimise disruptions via rapid recovery are equally critical to ensuring business continuity – a use case Absolute is positioned to address.”

In the report, Frost & Sullivan provides specific detail on why Absolute earned a leadership spot. Among the unique capabilities the leading global analyst firm highlighted were Absolute’s continuous device monitoring, compliance posture assurance, FedRAMP-ready designation and cyber resilience capabilities that ensure essential security controls and applications run as intended.

"To remain secure and compliant in the era of permanent mobile and hybrid workforces, today's global businesses and government agencies know they need to invest heavily in endpoints and security applications. This latest research from Frost & Sullivan will help security and risk leaders make smart decisions that protect their organisations against advanced threats and to quickly recover and maintain business continuity following an incident,” said John Herrema, Chief Product Officer at Absolute Software. “We are pleased to be recognised in the report as among the top providers in the market. This objective research will help organisations to understand how our innovations can help them to remain secure, compliant and resilient.”

As a partner of more than 28 of the world’s leading device manufactures, Absolute is embedded in the firmware of 600 million endpoints, trusted by more than 21 000 global enterprise and government customers, and licensed across more than 14 million mobile and hybrid users. Global organisations rely on Absolute to achieve cyber resilience across their digital business operations – ensuring they can withstand, recover and quickly resume full operational performance following cyber attacks, technical malfunctions or tampering attempts.

Read the report: Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar: Endpoint Security 2023.