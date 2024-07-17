Absolute Hosting appointed official WHMCS reseller: Unleashing the full potential of your VPS servers

An automation platform designed for web hosting companies.

Absolute Hosting is proud to announce its appointment as an official reseller of WHMCS, which it says is the leading web hosting automation platform. This partnership brings unparalleled benefits to our customers, especially those using our VPS servers.

By integrating WHMCS with Absolute Hosting's robust VPS server solutions, customers gain access to a seamless, automated experience that enhances efficiency and scalability. The combination offers:

Streamlined operations : Automate client management, billing and support processes, reducing manual effort and minimising errors.

: Automate client management, billing and support processes, reducing manual effort and minimising errors. Scalable solutions : Effortlessly manage growing client bases and expanding service offerings with WHMCS's flexible, scalable platform.

: Effortlessly manage growing client bases and expanding service offerings with WHMCS's flexible, scalable platform. Enhanced customer experience : Provide clients with a user-friendly portal for managing their services, invoices and support tickets, improving satisfaction and retention.

: Provide clients with a user-friendly portal for managing their services, invoices and support tickets, improving satisfaction and retention. Secure transactions : Benefit from secure, reliable payment processing and invoicing, ensuring smooth financial operations.

: Benefit from secure, reliable payment processing and invoicing, ensuring smooth financial operations. Customisable features: Tailor WHMCS to meet your specific business needs with a wide range of add-ons and integrations.

This partnership underscores Absolute Hosting's commitment to delivering top-tier solutions that empower businesses to thrive. Leverage the power of WHMCS with Absolute Hosting's VPS servers to elevate your web hosting experience to new heights.

WHMCS (Web Host Manager Complete Solution) is a comprehensive automation platform designed for web hosting companies.

It integrates billing, client management and support tools into a single solution, allowing businesses to manage their operations efficiently.

Key features of WHMCS include automated account provisioning, domain management, invoicing, payment processing, support ticketing and customisable client portals.

It supports various payment gateways and can be extended with numerous add-ons and integrations to cater to specific business needs.

Absolute Hosting has been at the forefront of VPS hosting in South Africa for many years.

The company was the first to offer configurable VPS servers in South Africa, allowing clients to customise their VPS servers according to their needs.

It was also the first to introduce AMD EPYC Bergamo and AMD EPYC Genoa VPS Servers in South Africa and is currently the local hosting company with the most AMD EPYC-powered servers in the country.

Absolute Hosting’s VPS hosting offering is complemented by an enterprise customer portal that facilitates easy management of your VPS.

This includes instant upgrades, resource monitoring and alerts, backups, backup tasks, shutdown and restart, an HTML5-powered noVNC console, a self-managed firewall and more.

For more information, visit our website or contact our sales team.