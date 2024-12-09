Absolute Hosting wins Top Registrar award at prestigious ZA Awards 2024/2025

Absolute Hosting wins Top Registrar. (Image: Supplied)

Absolute Hosting is honoured to announce its recognition as the Top Registrar at the ZA Domain Name Authority’s (ZADNA) second annual ZA Awards. This prestigious accolade highlights our unwavering commitment to delivering affordable, secure and reliable domain name registration and management services.

The ZADNA reserves the Top Registrar award for South Africa's top contributor to the .za namespace, promoting excellence and innovation across the country’s digital landscape.

Competing against 534 accredited registrars, including 423 South African and 111 international registrars, Absolute Hosting was one of only three registrars to make it to the finals and is privileged to have been awarded the top spot.

Absolute Hosting stands out as an industry leader!

This milestone achievement underlines its dedication to providing clients with innovative and user-friendly solutions.

Here are 10 reasons why Absolute Hosting is the trusted choice for domain registration:

Recognised as the Top Registrar for 2024 by ZADNA.

Cheapest .co.za domain registration and renewal in South Africa.

Free DNS management with every .co.za domain name.

Free domain and e-mail forwarding with every .co.za domain name.

Free DNSSEC support with every .co.za domain name.

Secure card payment options for instant domain registration and renewals.

Professional and expert domain name advice.

User-friendly client service portal with two-factor security enhancements.

One-hundred percent South African-owned accredited registrar with ZA Central Registry NPC.

Services are hosted in South Africa’s only Tier IV Data Centre, Africa Data Centres.

Absolute Hosting thanks its valued clients for their continued trust and support, which has made this achievement possible.

With Absolute Hosting, your domain names are in expert hands.