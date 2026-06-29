Accelera Digital Group launches in Bahrain, strengthening Kingdom’s next phase of digital and AI transformation

Strategic alignment meeting between ADG, Google Cloud and the Bahrain Labour Fund at Agentic Work Transformation – Bahrain 2026.

Accelera Digital Group (ADG), the global strategic technology firm operating across Africa, the Middle East and Europe, has formally launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain, marking a significant expansion into one of the region’s most forward-leaning digital economies.

The launch signals ADG’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s next chapter of digital transformation – one defined not by experimentation, but by the operationalisation of artificial intelligence (AI), secure cloud modernisation and the shift from strategy to execution across public-sector and regulated-enterprise environments.

Mohammed Ashoor, Country Manager for ADG Bahrain, says the company’s entry comes at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom.

“Bahrain has already built one of the region’s strongest cloud foundations. The next step is helping institutions turn that foundation into real operating capability; connecting data, modernising platforms, strengthening security and deploying AI safely at scale,” he explains.

The country’s technology landscape is entering a decisive maturity phase, creating strong demand for partners able to translate national digital ambition into secure, scalable and operational enterprise capability.

A launch aligned to national priorities

Bahrain’s digital economy has accelerated rapidly over the past decade, supported by progressive regulation, early cloud adoption and a national commitment to innovation.

ADG’s arrival builds on this momentum, offering a transformation partner capable of supporting institutions through the full lifecycle of modernisation – from advisory and engineering to implementation and managed services.

“Bahrain does not need another conversation about AI potential. It needs a practical path to AI value. Our role is to help organisations identify where AI can create return, build the foundations to deploy it securely, and move from isolated pilots to systems that operate inside the organisation,” says Ashoor.

Mohammed Ashoor, Country Manager for ADG Bahrain.

ADG’s capabilities span data and AI, cyber security, cloud and software engineering, digital advisory, productivity transformation and enterprise operating-model design. The company is recognised as one of Google Cloud’s leading partners in Africa and was recently named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Sub-Saharan Africa for the second consecutive year – a track record it now brings to the Kingdom.

A high-impact executive week

ADG’s launch coincided with Agentic Work Transformation – Bahrain 2026, a closed, invitation-only executive programme held in collaboration with Google Cloud from 21 to 25 June.

The week convened senior leaders from government, financial services and regulated enterprise for working sessions on the realities of moving AI from pilots into secure, cost-controlled production systems.

Unlike traditional conferences, the programme was designed as a working environment, with CXO roundtables, live demonstrations, private executive briefings and deep-dive sessions on sovereign data, connected government, FinOps, compliance, fraud, risk and secure scale.

“The week allowed us to listen directly to Bahrain’s senior leaders, specifically around issues such as their priorities, their constraints and their appetite for practical transformation,” says Ashoor.

“It reinforced what we already believed, namely that Bahrain is ready for the next phase of AI and cloud modernisation, and ADG is here to help accelerate that shift.”

A long-term commitment to Bahrain

ADG Bahrain will focus on supporting institutions with AI operating models, cloud and AI cost control, data governance, cybersecurity, legacy modernisation, workflow automation and the path to getting agentic use cases into production.

The company’s model is built around long-term partnership, delivery credibility and the ability to translate board-level priorities into operational capability.

Ashoor, who brings more than two decades of experience across digital transformation, data, AI and commercial technology strategy, emphasised that ADG’s commitment is both strategic and enduring.

“We are here to build capability, not dependency. Bahrain’s institutions are ambitious, sophisticated and ready for scale, and ADG is committed to being a partner in that journey,” he concludes.