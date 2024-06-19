Acceleration opportunity for African start-ups

The E-Track Programme creates a platform for entrepreneurs to engage and collaborate with corporate partners.

The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) Solution Space, in partnership with Ayoba, invites innovative entrepreneurs across Africa to apply for the 2024 edition of the E-Track Programme.

Run by the UCT GSB Solution Space, a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship at the university’s Graduate School of Business, it aims to elevate start-ups.

The Ayoba super-app has over 35 million active users, and fosters local content and supports small businesses through in-app features, its ecosystem, driving market access and growth.

The two-phase E-Track Programme aims to attract high-impact entrepreneurs and create a platform for them to engage and collaborate with corporate partners focusing on research and development of their solutions.

Phase one is the Venture Launch, which focuses on validating the venture concept. Phase two is accelerating the development of the venture.

“It is a known fact that smallbusinesses and start-ups remain the backbone of the economy throughout Africa,”says Shiela Yabo, head of ecosystem development at Ayoba.

“It is the daring entrepreneurs that continue to come up with revolutionary business ideas to solve Africa’s biggest problems, while creating real economic impact in local communities. Together, UCT GSB Solution and Ayoba have taken on the task to support these entrepreneurs.”

The five-week training and preparation programme is now accepting applications for the first phase, from innovation-driven and high impact start-ups that have developed solutions that are relevant to the African market and have global potential.

Participation helps entrepreneurs build and scale their business, and integrates them into a vibrant start-up ecosystem, according to the organisers.

They gain access to a network of industry experts, co-working spaces, advisory services and masterclasses on legal, tax and accounting, human resources, branding and marketing.

Interested entrepreneurs can apply on the accelerator website. Applications close on 30 June.