Acceleration opportunity for African tech start-ups

Stockholm-based Norrsken Accelerator is accepting applications from innovative African start-ups for its 2024 cohort.

Founded in 2016 by Niklas Adalberth, co-founder of payment services unicorn Klarna, Norrsken is an impact venture capital (VC) fund that helps entrepreneurs tackle the biggest environmental and social problems in the world and assists them to scale their solutions.

Run under the Norrsken Foundation, the programme is designed to identify the “most promising” early-stage impact start-ups in Africa and across the globe, and help them to scale.

It is seeking ventures with solid business models built on innovative technologies, at the pre-seed stage.

According to a statement, the accelerator provides $125 000 in funding and access to an eight-week business development programme, held in Stockholm. The accelerator is open to businesses across the globe.

“Start-ups leveraging scalable technology are the key to solving some of the world's greatest challenges,” it says.

“Norrsken is a non-profit impact ecosystem connecting founders with the capital, knowledge, world-class working facilities and a global community of like-minded individuals and network they need to make saving the world their business.

“During the programme, participants have 24/7 access to a workspace designed with tech and impact entrepreneurs in mind. Industry experts work with them to tailor-make a programme and set up one-on-one sessions designed to help scale and grow their business,” notes Norrsken.

The Norrsken ecosystem includes the Norrsken Foundation, Norrsken22, NorrskenVC and the Norrsken Impact Accelerator.

The Norrsken Impact Accelerator includes Norrsken Africa Seed, an early-stage, independent fund investing in scalable technology ventures focused on solving significant problems in Africa.

South African fintech firm Stitch is among the African start-ups backed by the Norrsken Africa Seed fund.

Norrsken22 is a tech growth fund, backed by an international network of tech founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs in scaling disruptive businesses.

Nominees will pitch to an audience of hundreds of investors, potential partners and clients at Norrsken Investor Day.

Beyond the programme, Norrsken will continue to support the start-ups as a platform for peer advice and investor and partner connections, it says.

Interested businesses can apply on the website. Applications are open until the end of April.