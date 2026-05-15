Access without use is not true inclusion

Mondli Gungubele, deputy minister of communications and digital technologies. (Image source: GCIS)

Digital inclusion and the role of tech in driving economic participation were in the spotlight on the second day of the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, this week.

Delivering the opening address, Mondli Gungubele, deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, said any discussion on technology must focus on leveraging innovation and digital transformation as drivers of socio-economic growth.

“While progress is being made across the globe, when we look at access to technology, many in Africa are still falling behind,” he said.

Gungubele noted government’s goal is to ensure no community and no individual is at a disadvantage because they cannot access the same digital resources as everyone else.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the topic, Annika Ojala, tech and equality impact advisor, stressed that when talking about digital inclusion, we must not be afraid to discuss topics that make us feel a little uncomfortable.

Digital inclusion initiatives cannot focus solely on connecting remote and rural communities; they must also prioritise empowering women, people living with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ communities to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, she said.

The panellists agreed that getting people connected is only the first step. Once people are connected, the challenge is to get them to become economically active and use the digital resources they have been given.

“Building a road may solve the infrastructure component of the problem, but it doesn't give you a vehicle, it doesn’t teach you how to drive, and it doesn’t provide you with a destination,” said Marius Venter, chief commercial officer for broadband business at Sentech.

“The foundations are important, but if we want people to use technology, we need to look more broadly at the different elements that make up the entire ecosystem.

“It’s important to remember that if someone hasn’t been exposed to a technology, getting them to use it means taking the time to provide guidance and support and to show them how these tools can add value to their lives,” he added.

“We see this kind of thing a lot in the financial services space,” noted Kagiso Mothibi, CEO of fintech at MTN SA. “Many consumers, for example, despite having multiple bank accounts, move from cash to cash; essentially using these accounts as post boxes.”

To change this, the panel agreed that whoever is developing the technology must be intentional in their design and ensure it is well-suited to the user.

“Are we building platforms and systems and apps that really cater to the market, or are we just providing them with tools that we expect them to use?” asked Ricardo Canovi, director and country manager for South Africa at Kocho.

“I've always said that our work in the digital space is not simply about cables, towers, devices or infrastructure. It's about making a change in the day-to-day lives of people,” said Gungubele.

This change comes through improved access and meaningful use. “As government, we are committed to building the digital foundations for an inclusive economy, because we understand that a connected society is an empowered society.”