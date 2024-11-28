Accounts payable automation transforms financial processes

Justin Ashworth, solutions executive at iOCO.

Gartner Peer Insights refers to accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) tools as solutions that automate the capture, validation and processing of invoices.

These solutions attempt to automatically match invoices to purchase orders (POs) and contracts, or automatically code those invoices that would not have a PO. Payment management, ranging from OK to pay, to complete invoice payment, is also included.

The expanded scope of APIA includes advanced capabilities, such as automated multiway matching, fraud detection and cash management.

But this perspective only covers invoicing – a more holistic view covers the full spectrum of the automation of accounts payable (AP).

AP automation is the technology that streamlines the end-to-end accounts payable process, from procurement to invoice processing, through to payment approval. This trend is being driven by businesses seeking to streamline their financial processes through game-changing software solutions.

By leveraging this technology, businesses can not only reduce costs but also enhance productivity and improve cash flow management. Moreover, it minimises human intervention and manual touchpoints across a finance department’s workflows, which results in greater efficiencies, accuracy and visibility.

Accounts payable automation drastically reduces the risk of error, as data is captured and processed with a high degree of accuracy.

AP is rapidly becoming a necessity for modern enterprises due to various reasons, not least of which is efficiency and speed. This requirement is driving the adoption of AP automation.

Traditional AP processes often involve manual data entry, paper invoices and lengthy approval workflows, all of which not only consume valuable time, but also increase the likelihood of errors.

With automation, invoices can be processed in a fraction of the time. Optical character recognition technology facilitates the automatic extraction of data from invoices, reducing manual entry requirements.

Furthermore, automated workflows ensure invoices are routed to the appropriate approval points without delay, expediting the entire process. This speed not only enhances operational efficiency, but also allows finance teams to focus on strategic tasks rather than mundane administrative work.

In a nutshell, manual functions that can benefit from automation include invoice capturing, data validating, purchase order matching, invoice routing through to approval, payments and reporting.

Let’s get to the all-important question of cost. As any financial manager will know, manual AP processes can be expensive, and include labour, paper, postage and storage. By automating these processes, companies can significantly reduce these costs.

Automation minimises the need for physical storage and reduces reliance on paper, leading to lower printing and mailing expenses. Additionally, faster processing times can lead to early payment discounts, further enhancing cost savings.

Accuracy targets

Human error is an inevitable outcome of manual processes, with data entry mistakes often leading to payment delays, disputes with vendors and even financial losses.

AP automation drastically reduces the risk of error, as data is captured and processed with a high degree of accuracy. Advanced algorithms flag discrepancies and ensure invoices match purchase orders prior to approval.

Implementing AP automation also leads to higher employee satisfaction. Manual processes are tedious and frustrating for staff, leading to burnout among finance teams. By automating repetitive tasks, employees can focus on more engaging and strategic work, which can enhance job satisfaction and retention.

Also, AP automation delivers enhanced visibility into financial processes through dashboards and reporting tools that allow finance teams to track invoices, payments and cash flow in real-time.

This visibility is crucial for effective financial management and empowers companies with the ability to analyse spending patterns, identify bottlenecks in the approval process, and make informed decisions based on accurate data.

Furthermore, a clear view of outstanding invoices enables more effective cash flow management, ensuring companies have the necessary funds available when needed.

What about scalability? Financial processes must be adaptable if they are to cope with business growth. As transaction volumes increase, manual AP can become cumbersome and inefficient, as it is incapable of offering scalability of automated processes.

Compliance and security? Ever-increasing regulatory scrutiny places even more pressure on businesses to be compliant. AP automation helps companies to remain compliant with financial regulations by providing an audit trail for every transaction.

Automated systems can track approvals, changes and payments, making it easier to demonstrate compliance during audits. On the crucial matter of security, automated systems often come with robust security features, including encryption and access controls designed to block admission to sensitive financial data to inappropriate or unapproved users.

This added layer of security helps mitigate the risk of fraud and data breaches, which can have devastating consequences for businesses.

As companies continue to navigate the complexities of the modern financial environment, embracing AP automation will be crucial for achieving operational excellence and driving sustainable growth.

So, it cannot be viewed merely as a technological upgrade. It is a strategic competitive imperative that yields immense benefits from increased efficiency and cost savings to enhanced accuracy, compliance and security.

In my second article on this topic, I will provide tips on how to choose the right software for AP automation.