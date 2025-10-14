Achieving GISTM compliance in African mining with IOTDC

Tailings Dam.

Mining operations across Africa face pressure to comply with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM). This standard emphasises governance, early warning, and stakeholder transparency alongside continuous monitoring and reporting.

IOTDC, in partnership with Sentinel, helps embed these requirements into operations. With robust field sensors and satellite data, Sentinel delivers round-the-clock visibility of tailings dams, turning raw data into actionable alerts and compliance-ready reports.

Sentinel combines sensors, satellite and drone data on one platform to track dam water levels, seepage and ground stability in real-time. Predictive alerts: AI analysis detects anomalies and long-term trends. Instant alerts meet GISTM’s early-warning requirement.

AI analysis detects anomalies and long-term trends. Instant alerts meet GISTM’s early-warning requirement. Mobile data capture: A mobile application allows field teams to log geo-tagged measurements on-site, even offline.

A mobile application allows field teams to log geo-tagged measurements on-site, even offline. Automated reporting: Sentinel auto-generates regulatory-ready reports from GISTM-aligned templates, eliminating manual spreadsheet work.

Sentinel auto-generates regulatory-ready reports from GISTM-aligned templates, eliminating manual spreadsheet work. Role-Based dashboards: Secure dashboards give executives and boards clear TSF status overviews, while regulators and communities can access approved data.

Governance and accountability. GISTM requires designated leadership and board oversight for tailings safety. Sentinel supports this by streaming up-to-date dam data to management dashboards. Its approval workflows and audit trail reinforce accountability – for example, each reading is time-stamped and manager-approved. This transparency directly supports GISTM’s governance principles.

Real-time monitoring and risk management. Sentinel continuously monitors key factors with live sensor feeds and satellite imagery. The system analyses these inputs to detect any deviations from safe norms. For example, a rapid rise in reservoir level after heavy rain will trigger an immediate alert. These proactive warnings enable early remedial action – directly aligning with GISTM’s emphasis on prevention.

Stakeholder engagement and transparency. GISTM stresses open communication with affected communities. IOTDC’s platform supports this by sharing live TSF data via secure portals. Clients and regulators can log in anytime to view geo-tagged measurements and dam status. Automated alerts and summaries ensure stakeholders receive the same information promptly, building trust and meeting GISTM’s transparency goals.

Emergency preparedness and early warning. GISTM requires specific emergency response plans and early warning systems. Sentinel underpins this by linking sensor alarms to incident workflows. For example, if a stability sensor exceeds a safe threshold, the system automatically notifies on-call staff and triggers a response plan. Incident logs and drill outcomes are recorded in the platform to improve future readiness.

Streamlined reporting and ESG credibility. Sentinel dramatically cuts the compliance burden. Automated data collection and report templates keep tailings performance logs current, rather than relying on delayed spreadsheets. This transparency meets GISTM’s reporting requirements and strengthens a mine’s ESG credibility. Demonstrating real-time TSF oversight improves safety, reassures insurers, and shows investors that risk is actively managed.

IOTDC Sentinel - Presentation.

IOTDC’s Sentinel tailings-monitoring platform turns GISTM principles into day-to-day practice. It provides real-time oversight, predictive alerts, mobile data capture, and automated reporting – helping mining companies meet global standards and reduce risk. With technology built for challenging conditions, Sentinel acts as a comprehensive compliance and risk-management enabler for the mining sector.

