Acronis, Metrofile Cloud partner to avail enhanced disaster recovery tech in SA

(From left) Jacques Smit, Acronis country manager SA; Steve Porter, MD, Metrofile Cloud; Byron Robertson, GM, Metrofile Cloud; Ronan McCurtin, Acronis RVP Europe, Israel and Africa.

Acronis, a global specialist in cyber protection, has named Metrofile Cloud as its premier disaster recovery (DR) partner in southern Africa. The partnership will avail disaster recovery solutions to businesses across the region.

Acronis made the announcement at its Partner Day SA 2025, hosted recently in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The cyber protection company said the alliance combines its advanced technology with Metrofile Cloud’s local expertise.

Metrofile Cloud specialises in mitigating downtime and safeguarding data for its clients during instances such as technical failures, cyber attacks and data-based disruptions.

The companies claim that with the integration of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud into its portfolio, Metrofile Cloud can further simplify and strengthen disaster recovery processes – as well as deliver what they believe to be reliable and adaptable solutions to businesses, including the reseller community.

Steve Porter, MD of Metrofile Cloud, said: “This partnership ensures that small and medium-sized businesses in the region can now access the advanced cyber protection and disaster recovery expertise typically reserved for enterprise-level organisations, empowering them to safeguard their operations with confidence.”

He added that one key advantage of Metrofile Cloud lies in its local infrastructure, which ensures data residency and compliance with South African regulations.

This capability, combined with transparent pricing models, offers reassurance to businesses concerned about cost unpredictability in disaster recovery services, said Porter.

"Our partnership with Acronis marks a pivotal moment for data and cyber protection in southern Africa," he continued, adding that the partnership is significant because it provides end-to-end solutions aimed at reducing downtime while enabling faster recovery.

The Acronis Partner Day was an opportunity for IT leaders, resellers and distributors to network and gain insight into the evolving data protection landscape.

Experts from the company led discussions on strategies to improve business continuity, navigate cyber threats and leverage emerging technologies to streamline operations.