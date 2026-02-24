Acumatica Summit Africa 2026 to double in size as SA looks to more intelligent ERP

Bernard Ford, Regional Director at Acumatica Africa.

The fifth annual Acumatica Summit Africa 2026, set to get under way in Johannesburg next month, is expected to attract over 600 attendees this year – nearly twice the crowd it drew in 2025.

The event, which showcases cloud ERP leader Acumatica’s innovations, has grown in scale as business and IT leaders prioritise AI-enabled, cloud-based ERP to transform their operations, says Bernard Ford, Regional Director at Acumatica Africa.

Ford says the Acumatica Summit Africa 2026 – a local review of the global annual Acumatica Summit – attracts current and prospective Acumatica partners and customers from key sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, hospitality and professional services, as well as specialised software partners and media. This year, 30 independent software vendors will also exhibit at the event.

Ford says that while Acumatica is a relative newcomer to the southern African and broader African market, it has shown steady growth in the region. “Acumatica has grown by around 25% year on year for the past four years in local markets,” he says. “As older, more established brands show signs of ageing and not being AI-ready, we see a massive growth opportunity to fill this gap, and expect growth in excess of 40% per annum from 2026 through 2030 in the region,” he says.

Acumatica’s AI-first innovations are changing ERP from a system of records to a critical business enabler, the company says.

“Our key focus areas are to expand into the mid-market, with customers looking to completely modernise their systems with cloud, single-code-based, cross-functional, AI-ready systems like Acumatica,” Ford says. “The primary purpose of this is to leverage AI to avoid being left behind and, more importantly, leverage the AI revolution now in play. Systems like Acumatica will allow organisations to realise the dream of the ERP Digital Twin that uses its AI Studio to create automation, personalisation, interactive assistance and instant advice.”

At the Acumatica Summit Africa, Acumatica leadership will showcase the ERP trends, AI innovations and the Acumatica roadmap that was outlined at the global Acumatica Summit 2026.

Ford says: “We will be showing Acumatica’s latest release (2026 R1), which is packed with new AI-powered assistance, automation and advisory. We will also demonstrate all the brand new functional enhancements across the Acumatica vertically aligned editions for general business, construction, distribution, retail, professional services, manufacturing and hospitality. This is not a talk show; instead, we will be looking at live software on a massive LED screen in an interactive environment.”

The Acumatica Summit Africa 2026 and associated expo will be staged in Sandton on 12-13 March. To qualify and register for this event, please e-mail Sharon Rossi at sharon.rossi@acumatica.com.