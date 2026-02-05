Acumatica Summit Africa 2026 to showcase global innovations in SA

Bernard Ford, Regional Director at Acumatica Africa.

Acumatica, which positions itself as the leading cloud ERP vendor, is set to unveil its latest innovations, including groundbreaking new AI, at its Acumatica Summit Africa 2026 event in Sandton, Johannesburg on 13 March.

The much-anticipated annual event will offer delegates a first look at the innovations highlighted at the Acumatica Summit 2026 in Seattle, where the power of innovative, AI-driven business technology was showcased to more than 3 000 Acumatica Community members – customers, partners, employees and more.

Bernard Ford, Regional Director at Acumatica Africa, says the Acumatica Summit Africa will share some of the highlights of the global summit, where attendees learned about the latest AI-driven ERP technologies and capabilities.

Ford says: “This is Acumatica South Africa’s premier event of the year and is widely regarded as one of the best cloud-based ERP solution forums for end-users and technical information professionals in Africa.”

He notes: “This is a must-attend event for South Africa’s C-suite, senior finance and accounts professionals, and IT and business managers."

Drawing around 600 attendees each year, Acumatica Summit Africa delivers in-depth, issue-focused sessions presented by industry-leading speakers, and offers an ideal environment to better understand the latest ERP industry trends and to learn firsthand about real end-user experiences from seasoned practitioners.

Top Acumatica executives will outline the future of ERP as outlined at the Acumatica global summit, with insights throughout the event from Diamond Sponsor Nectari and Platinum Sponsors EWA, Yooz and Simplexity Payroll/HRM.

With over 25 independent software vendors exhibiting at the event, attendees will enjoy direct access to product specialists and one-on-one time with company leaders, as well as ample networking opportunities with top developers, creators, influencers and business leaders over refreshments and at the summit after-party.

To qualify and register for this event, please e-mail Sharon Rossi at sharon.rossi@acumatica.com.