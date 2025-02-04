Adapt IT makes leadership changes to gear for growth

Tiffany Dunsdon, Acquiring Group Leader with Omegro and Tony Vicente, CEO of Adapt IT. (Images: Supplied)

South African founded software company, Adapt IT Holdings, announced changes in its leadership to further focus on international expansion and acquisitive growth.

Adapt IT joined Volaris Group, one of Constellation Software’s (TSX: CSU) six autonomous operating groups, in 2022. In the three years since, Adapt IT has strengthened substantially through the application of best practices and talent development shared by Constellation Software. Adapt IT now forms part of Omegro, a global portfolio of Volaris Group.

Today, Adapt IT announced several leadership changes to position the group for further growth and align with Omegro’s successful global operating structure.

Tiffany Dunsdon has been appointed Acquiring Group Leader for Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Tony Vicente, currently COO, has been appointed CEO of Adapt IT.

Nombali Mbambo, currently CFO, has been appointed as Group Finance Director for Middle East and Africa (MEA).This role includes broad oversight and governance of Adapt IT.

“Growth through acquiring great software companies remains core to our strategy, and these changes create the capacity to support that growth. Adapt IT now measures up to the best run software companies globally and is driving R&D of its software solutions in strong collaboration with customers who remain at the centre of what we do. I am confident Adapt IT will continue to thrive under its strong operating leadership team,” said Dunsdon.

Adapt IT continues its operation, drawing on over 28 years’ experience of providing leading specialised vertical market software and digitally led business solutions to assist clients across the targeted industries to achieve more.

Vicente added: “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our people and our customers are critical to our work. Having a global network to support our innovation and R&D of our own IP, coupled with the additional focus on M&A announced today, makes us confident in our ability to achieve our strategy. This harmonisation with Omegro provides great opportunities for our teams.”