Adapt IT strengthens its hospitality leadership through ResRequest acquisition

Adapt IT plans to expand its hospitality software portfolio.

Today, Adapt IT announced the strategic acquisition of ResRequest to expand its hospitality software portfolio. ResRequest is a trusted cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) provider of a central reservations (CRS) and circuit booking system for experience-based accommodation operators. ResRequest will be part of Adapt IT’s Micros South Africa business.

Based in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, ResRequest brings over two decades of expertise and innovation, helping multi-property and multi-country hospitality operators, such as boutique safari lodges, streamline operations through its comprehensive portfolio of products, including ResRequest Enterprise and ResConnect software. The products appeal to lodges with up to 20 rooms.

“This acquisition brings together two highly complementary businesses with a shared passion for delivering trusted software solutions to the hospitality industry across Africa,” said Reginald Sibeko, Managing Director of Micros South Africa. “Working alongside the talented ResRequest team, through sharing technology expertise and global best practices, we will deliver richer customer experiences and deeper support across the hospitality software ecosystem.”

ResRequest was founded in 2001. With market-leading products including Central Reservation System, the company has built a comprehensive cloud-based management platform for the hospitality and travel industry. Its integrated CRS, circuit booking and financial management tools enable thousands of users across 22 countries to manage operations, drive sales and strengthen customer relationships across key distribution channels – amplifying the potential of the businesses they serve.

“Our customers are extraordinary and operate in some of the world’s most inspiring destinations; they rely on us to help them run seamlessly,” said Jill Bennett-Howes, ResRequest CEO. “This partnership empowers us to keep building tools that simplify our customers’ work and deliver greater impact. What drew us to this group was their long-term vision and shared belief in purposeful, people-centred innovation.”

ResRequest will continue to operate under the leadership of Bennett-Howes.