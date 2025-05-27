Adaptiv Networks, Cyberrey announce strategic partnership to deliver advanced SD-WAN, SASE solutions across Africa

Teaming up for security.

Adaptiv Networks, which positions itself as a leading provider of cloud-managed SD-WAN and SASE solutions, and Cyberrey, which positions itself as a premier distributor of comprehensive cyber security solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration establishes Cyberrey as a key distributor of Adaptiv’s solutions across Africa, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to enhancing network connectivity and security for businesses in the region.

The partnership combines Adaptiv Networks’ innovative SD-WAN and SASE solutions with Cyberrey’s regional expertise and robust cyber security portfolio. Together, they aim to empower African businesses with reliable, secure and high-performance network solutions that address critical connectivity challenges, such as network performance, security and reliability. Adaptiv’s solutions are powered by its global SD-WAN cloud network, which now includes gateways in Johannesburg, South Africa. This cloud-based infrastructure enables businesses in the region to reduce downtime, optimise application performance, reduce cyber security risks and streamline IT operations through a simple-to-use cloud-managed platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cyberrey to bring our advanced SD-WAN and SASE solutions to African businesses,” said Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. “This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver simple, reliable and secure connectivity that drives business success, by enabling a smooth digital transformation for businesses of all sizes.”

Cyberrey, a platinum sponsor of the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit 2025, will showcase this partnership at the event on 3-4 June 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Visitors can explore Adaptiv’s solutions at the Cyberrey booth, where Adaptiv Networks’ team, including CEO Bernard Breton, will be available to discuss how these technologies can transform network performance and security.

“Cyberrey is proud to distribute Adaptiv Networks’ solutions, which perfectly complement our mission to empower organisations with cutting-edge cyber security and connectivity tools,” said Abdullah Kaymakci, Head of Business Development and Channel Strategy at Cyberrey. “This partnership strengthens our ability to help businesses navigate the digital landscape with confidence.”

Join Adaptiv Networks and Cyberrey at the ITWeb Security Summit to learn more about the future of cyber security and network connectivity. To schedule a meeting with Adaptiv Networks, contact info@Cyberrey.com or visit the Cyberrey booth.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is a leading software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN) vendor, offering cloud-managed secure and reliable connectivity for businesses worldwide. Its solutions are designed to deliver its customers simplicity, performance and cost-effectiveness. Adaptiv Networks serves partners and end-users across the globe, and it is backed by the largest patent portfolio in the SD-WAN industry. Learn more at www.adaptiv-networks.com.

About Cyberrey

Cyberrey is a leading distributor of cyber security solutions, empowering organisations across Africa to thrive in the digital age. By partnering with innovative technology providers, Cyberrey helps businesses build robust security postures and protect critical data. Visit www.Cyberrey.com for more information.

Media contact:

Aadil Khan

Channel Director Africa

info@Cyberrey.com