ADC fosters partner collaboration with channel initiative

Participation in the ADC channel programme requires no investment.

Africa Data Centres, a division of the Cassava Technologies group, has introduced ADC Channel. The channel partner programme will establish co-location and ecosystem partnerships, empowering members to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

According to a statement, ADC Channel will foster collaboration among partners within Africa’s ISP, carrier, telecommunications, systems integration, ICT and data centre ecosystem.

Channel partners will have additional product offerings, and in turn generate new revenue streams and potentially expand their footprint.

They will also have access to data centre experts and receive ongoing commercial and technical support, says the company.

ADC bills itself as Africa's largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

ADC Channel offers partners the opportunity to deliver innovative, sustainable and cost-effective digital solutions to their clients, says ADC.

Partners enrolled in ADC Channel will benefit from a flexible approach that accommodates various partnership and go-to-market models, it adds.

Finhai Munzara, CFO of Africa Data Centres, comments: “It serves as a platform for clients to enrich their product portfolios and seamlessly extend their business across diverse ecosystems with openness and transparency.

“Africa Data Centres invites partners to embark on this transformative journey towards shaping the future of digital connectivity in Africa.”

Munzara notes partners will be able to augment their existing portfolio, allowing them to offer bundled solutions and expand their offerings, enhancing their revenue streams and positioning them for further growth and customer retention.

Africa Data Centres already has an established ADC Marketplace, a platform for partners and customers across the continent. It allows partners to list and showcase their IT services, and customers to explore offerings, fostering collaboration and visibility within the African tech community.

The channel programme also offers commercial and technical support, and regular, complimentary training for partners’ sales and product teams.

Partners face no financial risk, as participation in the channel programme requires no investment and no capital expenditure for building data centres, according to ADC.

“Exclusive channel partner benefits include competitive pricing, dedicated sales and pre-sales teams, remote support and access to joint marketing resources and activities, enabling partners to thrive in the marketplace,” notes the company.