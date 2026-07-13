Add your perspective to Africa’s data trust and AI readiness benchmark

Take five minutes to share your perspective, receive early access to the findings and stand a chance to win.

How confident are you that your organisation’s data is ready to support AI initiatives, withstand cyber threats and meet growing governance demands?

ITWeb Africa and Veeam are conducting the 2026 Data Trust and AI Readiness Survey. The companies are inviting a select group of IT decision-makers, data leaders and cyber security professionals from medium and large organisations across Africa to contribute their perspectives. Only aggregate data will be used in the report.

This is an opportunity to ensure that the realities, challenges and priorities of your organisation are reflected in a benchmark report that will inform industry discussions across the continent.

The survey findings will form the basis of the 2026 ITWeb/Veeam Data Trust and AI Readiness Report, providing valuable benchmarks on how organisations across Africa are preparing for an AI-driven future.

All responses will be treated confidentially, and only aggregate data will be used in the report. No individual respondent or organisation will be identified in the published findings.

By participating, you will:

Receive early access to the research findings.

Be entered into a draw to win a R5 000 ($300) gift voucher.

If you are responsible for data, cyber security, AI governance or strategy in a medium or large organisation, please take a few minutes to add your perspective:

Complete the survey here.