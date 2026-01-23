AdNotes boosts rural matric success: Pass rate surge through digital connectivity

AdNotes Pty Ltd and Partners outside the newly established School Computer Lab.

AdNotes, an award-winning internet service provider (ISP) in South Africa, is transforming education in rural and hard-to-reach areas by bridging the digital divide. With reliable internet connectivity and state-of-the-art computer labs, supported by key partners including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the United Nations Development Programme, alBaraka Bank, Kagiso Trust, Seacom and KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. AdNotes has empowered schools to achieve remarkable matric results. Over the last three years, this initiative has driven a 41.62% year-on-year increase in pass rates, elevating most schools from low-average to average-high performance.

“Our mission is to unlock the potential of rural youth by providing the tools they need to succeed,” said CEO at AdNotes, Nathi Mbele. “By connecting underserved schools to the internet and equipping them with computer labs, we’re not just improving matric exam results – we’re changing lives and building a brighter future for South Africa’s rural communities.”

AdNotes’ targeted interventions in three provinces, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, have delivered profound results, remarkably in KwaZulu-Natal, where over 100 schools are connected by AdNotes, resulting in a resounding 90.6% pass rate, topping all provinces in South Africa. These are provinces where most schools are geographically isolated and infrastructure gaps have long hindered education:

Enhanced learning access: Reliable broadband brings digital resources, online research and e-learning platforms directly to classrooms, enabling students to compete on a national level.

Computer lab roll-outs: AdNotes has installed modern computer labs in rural schools, fostering digital literacy and practical skills for the 21st century workforce.

Matric performance leap: Schools previously struggling with low pass rates have seen dramatic improvements – many now boasting average-high results – directly impacting youth opportunities in underserved communities.

Socioeconomic ripple effects: Stronger matric outcomes open doors to higher education, jobs and entrepreneurship, driving long-term growth in rural South Africa.

This impact shines through in the words of Abenathi Chiya, a learner at Sinevuso Secondary School: “The installation of WiFi has really helped us with a lot of things, since our school does not have a library or a laboratory. Even though we have a library here in WozaMoya, it is quite far and does not have the necessary tools to assist us. We can even go online with our teachers and connect with people who can assist us in providing clarity on things we do not understand. We can download past exam papers and apps to help with our homework so that we can achieve better marks.”

The school's Principal, Mondli Mkhize, added: “Since we've had this connectivity, we are seeing improvement in terms of our grade 12 results. Right now, we are somewhere around 85%, which is improvement. We can e-mail and get information from the department, head office, district and circuit office. We used to have late submissions; we no longer have late or non-submissions at all, so everything is done as quickly as possible.”

Leveraging innovative wireless broadband technologies like Spectrum Switch’s TV White Space (TVWS), AdNotes overcomes terrain challenges to deliver scalable, cost-effective connectivity. Our collaborations with the private sector, government bodies and community stakeholders ensure solutions are tailored for maximum educational impact and sustainability.

Looking ahead to 2026, AdNotes commits to reaching more schools and communities across South Africa. AdNotes invites public and private sector partner corporations, international and local development agencies, NGOs, municipalities and philanthropists to join the company in amplifying this impact for the next generation.

For partnership inquiries or to learn how your organisation can support rural education transformation, contact AdNotes at hello@adnotes.co.za or visit the website.

Connect with us today:

Phone: (039) 940 2718

Email: hello@adnotes.co.za