AdNotes sponsors 2025 Tugela Ferry Circuit Excellence Awards: Standing proudly with the class of 2025

KZN Education officials presented the Academic Excellence Award to N Sikhosana – celebrating the Tugela Ferry class of 2025.

On 20 February 2026, the vibrant halls of Ukukhanyakomsinga Special School in the uMzinyathi District came alive with pride, celebration and unbreakable hope. The Tugela Ferry Circuit Excellence Awards honoured the remarkable achievements of the class of 2025 – top-performing schools, dedicated educators and exceptional learners who defied odds to secure an outstanding 86.5% pass rate, claiming the top spot in their district. Amid the applause and beaming smiles, AdNotes, which positions itself as a leading internet service provider (ISP) dedicated to affordable and reliable internet access, stood shoulder to shoulder with these trailblazers as a proud sponsor.

This moment was more than sponsorship; it was a heartfelt affirmation of shared values. AdNotes, an award-winning broadband technology solutions provider and fully licensed ISP by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), has long believed that true excellence begins when every young mind has the tools to dream bigger. In rural and underserved communities like Tugela Ferry, where geographical barriers once silenced potential, AdNotes shows up – consistently, meaningfully and with unwavering commitment.

“Our presence at the Tugela Ferry Circuit Excellence Awards is a promise we renew every day,” reflects Sphumelele Ndlovu, COO of AdNotes. “We continue to encourage, impact and celebrate youth excellence because we know that when our youth rise, entire communities thrive.”

AdNotes' impact reaches far beyond this single evening of recognition. As a pioneering ISP, the company has connected over 80 schools across South Africa to high-speed, reliable internet, transforming classrooms into gateways of knowledge. Through partnerships with organisations like the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Seacom, Kagiso Trust, AI baraka Bank, Peermont hotels casinos resorts and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, AdNotes has delivered uncapped fibre, wireless solutions and state-of-the-art computer labs to rural and township schools. In provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, these efforts have fuelled dramatic improvements – contributing to pass rate surges of up to 41.62% year on year and elevating schools from struggling to shining examples of resilience.

A guardian of a top learner – Thembelihle Khumalo – receives a certificate and trophy as AdNotes stands alongside the sponsors and educators applauding the circuit’s best achievers.

“Tugela Circuit wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation regarding the support received and the cash donation. The support we received enabled us to accomplish the venture of the 2025 Matric Excellence Awards and was a successful event. Your presence at our function will not go unnoticed. We wish to continue working with you moving forward,” said Zitha Buthelezi, Circuit Manager at Tugela Ferry.

In KwaZulu-Natal alone, where AdNotes has connected multiple schools, matric pass rates have soared to an impressive 90.6%, topping national rankings. These are not just statistics; they are stories of transformed lives – learners accessing online resources, teachers embracing digital teaching tools and families witnessing their children's futures brighten through digital inclusion.

Yet AdNotes' vision extends even further. While proudly connecting schools to ensure access to quality education, the company is steadfast in its mission to connect 200 000 homes, bridging the digital divide in rural areas, townships and beyond. Using innovative technologies like Spectrum switch’s TV White Spaces (TVWS), fibre and wireless broadband, AdNotes delivers affordable, unlimited internet packages that empower communities to learn, work, innovate and connect in real-time.

A proud hand-over moment to a matric standout from the 2025 cohort, capping an evening of recognition for Tugela Ferry’s finest learners.

This is the essence of AdNotes: showing up when it matters most. Whether sponsoring excellence awards that honour hard-won academic triumphs or rolling out connectivity that unlocks lifelong opportunities, the company remains deeply rooted in the belief that internet access is a fundamental right, not a luxury. Every hotspot deployed, every school linked, every home connected is a step towards a more equitable South Africa – where no child is left behind because of where they live.

As the echoes of celebration from the Tugela Ferry Circuit Excellence Awards linger, AdNotes calls on government bodies, NGOs, private sector partners, philanthropists and communities to join hands. Together, we can accelerate this momentum – expanding internet infrastructure, amplifying digital inclusion and ensuring every rural school, every township household and every aspiring youth has the connectivity they deserve.

The class of 2025 has shown us what's possible with determination and support. Now, let's build on their legacy. Partner with AdNotes today to bridge the digital divide and light the path for generations to come.

For more information on collaboration opportunities, school connectivity initiatives or affordable internet solutions, reach out to AdNotes at hello@adnotes.co.za or visit www.adnotes.co.za.