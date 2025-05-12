Adobe Acrobat Premium, AI Assistant highlighted as valuable productivity tools

Carla Ralph

Adobe Acrobat Premium makes teams more productive and efficient, acting as an essential PDF, e-signature, and AI Assistant solution.

This is according to Carla Ralph, Magenta SA CEO and Founder, who presented the time-saving features of Adobe Acrobat Premium and Acrobat AI Assistant during a webinar hosted by Dax Data in partnership with ITWeb.

Ralph demonstrated how Adobe improves productivity. “It enhances efficiency with automation, reduces manual errors in data processing, extraction and analysis, and improves the accuracy of reviewed files. It also ensures security with features such as password protection and improves the efficiencies of signature workflows,” she said. A scan and OCR tool allows users to improve scan quality and extract text from images for use in other documents.

Ralph noted that Adobe Acrobat integrates with Microsoft 365, with an Acrobat ribbon that allows users to quickly access features to create PDFs, create bookmarks and links, compress documents or enable accessibility. It also integrates with OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook and connects to storage such as Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive.

The powerful e-signature capabilities included in Acrobat Premium include unlimited transactions and real-time response tracking, e-mail notifications as soon as approvers sign to maintain a detailed audit trail for every transaction, and bulk send features to request e-signatures from multiple signers by creating unique agreements from a single form.

AI Assistant to transform work

A poll of webinar attendees found that 97% believed they spend too much time reading documents and reports, and their lives would be easier if they could just receive a summary of the most important facts in that document in a single click, or ask the document any questions instead.

Addressing this need, Acrobat AI Assistant is a conversational interface that allows users to interact with PDFs, asking questions and getting comprehensive replies.

Ralph explained: “It automatically generates a summary of a document’s content to get key points to find, discern and navigate to essential information on demand. For example, it can summarise key benefits within a lengthy document, it could analyse pros and cons of information in multiple documents, or be used for brainstorming.”

Importantly, Ralph noted that Acrobat AI Assistant only looks at the content users tell it to.

“It cites sources, and the data stays within your environment – third-party LLMs do not learn from Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant,” she said.

Ralph added that all questions and transcriptions are encrypted and content is cached temporarily for only 12 hours in the Adobe Acrobat Generative AI Service. Chat history remains in the user’s control for review and query. On desktop and mobile, this history is stored on the user’s device.

There are multiple use cases for the AI tools in HR, legal and compliance, marketing and communication, finance, research and development, sales and education, Ralph said.

Ralph said: “There are so many use cases for the Acrobat AI Assistant. Sales can use it to quickly and efficiently prospect new customers, create sales proposals and respond to customer requests. Finance can expedite analysis of financial statements and industry reports, and provide timely recommendations for business. Researchers and development can use AI to synthesise insights from technical white papers into R&D recommendations sooner, while marketing and PR can accelerate comprehension and creation of compelling marketing content. Legal can quickly assess the impact of new regulations or review company contracts faster, and HR can speed up talent searches and policy document updates.”

