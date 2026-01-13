Adobe Acrobat Studio brings AI-powered insights, collaboration, content creation into a single, enterprise-ready workspace

Acrobat Studio. (Image: Dax Data)

Today’s employees face more information than ever before, with important data often buried in long documents. They work across teams, human-AI partnerships and distributed, hybrid workforces. Every department, from marketing to finance to legal – needs to communicate clearly with impact and speed.

And teams can’t keep up. They struggle with disconnected tools and piece together content from scattered sources, costing time and momentum.

That’s where Acrobat Studio comes in.

A smarter place to work

Adobe has reimagined its iconic Acrobat platform for the age of AI. Acrobat Studio isn’t just a refresh – it’s a full-scale transformation designed to help teams unlock knowledge, streamline collaboration and create content that’s both intelligent and impactful.

“With Acrobat Studio, everyone in your organisation can unlock insights faster, create standout content with Adobe Express and get the PDF tools they trust all in one place,” says Dominic Richardson, CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data. “We’ve just launched an exciting promotion, which gives your organisation the chance to upgrade from Adobe Acrobat Pro to Adobe Acrobat Studio Packs (Teams/Enterprise) for a fraction of the cost.”

New and existing customers can take advantage of this exciting deal as part of the Acrobat Studio launch. Depending on your current level and buying programme, upgrading an annual Acrobat Pro customer of 50 seats to Acrobat Studio using the promotional packs is effectively free. Contact the Dax Data team for more details on this incredible offer.

Acrobat Studio. (Image: Dax Data)

Acrobat Studio starts with what customers know and trust – delivering the reliable PDF tools they depend on, Acrobat AI Assistant and enterprise-grade security and admin controls, while introducing exciting innovations.

New capabilities include PDF Spaces, which turns PDFs, Microsoft 365 files and websites into shared, conversational knowledge hubs with pre-built and personalised AI assistants to help employees unlock insights, get recommendations and share insights with colleagues and customers. Acrobat Studio also provides access to Adobe Express Premium features, which make it fast and easy to create on-brand reports, infographics, videos and more.

Acrobat Studio offers teams even more value across a variety of real-world use cases and roles. For example:

Sales and proposals: Centralise client insights, discovery notes and proposals and then extract key priorities and help refine messaging. With Adobe Express, employees can easily create polished, on-brand proposals. Secure sharing keeps teams aligned and pitches professional.

Centralise client insights, discovery notes and proposals and then extract key priorities and help refine messaging. With Adobe Express, employees can easily create polished, on-brand proposals. Secure sharing keeps teams aligned and pitches professional. Finance: Gather and analyse data, summarise reports and grab key metrics for secure sharing. Then bring that information into branded templates to create board-ready presentations.

Gather and analyse data, summarise reports and grab key metrics for secure sharing. Then bring that information into branded templates to create board-ready presentations. Legal and compliance: Consolidate memorandums, regulatory updates and policy drafts to identify changes and speed reviews. Annotation, edit tracking and secure approvals help ensure workflows are auditable. Finalised policies can be branded and shared as secure PDFs.

Consolidate memorandums, regulatory updates and policy drafts to identify changes and speed reviews. Annotation, edit tracking and secure approvals help ensure workflows are auditable. Finalised policies can be branded and shared as secure PDFs. HR: Organise contracts, onboarding materials and policy documents and then surface key sections with citations to easily check for accuracy. Review resumes, annotate interview notes and craft on-brand newsletters and training overviews.

Enterprise-grade trust

Trust is foundational for enterprise software – especially when AI is part of the equation. Acrobat Studio is engineered with transparency, control and compliance at its core:

Commercially safe AI: Acrobat Studio offers generative AI capabilities through its integration with Adobe Express.

Secure AI-powered insights: Acrobat Studio integrates AI capabilities directly into the trusted Acrobat environment.

Simple data governance: Acrobat Studio only analyses documents employees choose.

Transform the way work is done with Acrobat AI

Enterprise teams don’t need more tools – they need smarter ones. Acrobat Studio brings everything – AI, sharing and brand-safe content into a single destination to boost document productivity in your organisation. It’s the next chapter of Acrobat, purpose-built for modern business.

Learn more about Dax Data’s current offer and save with Adobe Acrobat Studio Packs. Dax Data's knowledgeable team will help your organisation find the option that is best suited for your needs.