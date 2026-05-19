Advanced security for modern education: Shielding learners from cyber threats

Protecting classrooms is about safeguarding the systems, data and trust that keeps learning moving. (Image: Dolos)

It is first period in a busy school district. Teachers are opening their learning management systems to take attendance, preparing lesson slides and answering a few messages from parents. Down the hall, a lean IT team keeps one eye on a half-patched firewall, another on a legacy VPN, all while wrestling with slow WiFi and a patchwork of cloud applications tied together with outdated identity systems.

This is the everyday state of K12 technology in South Africa. It is messy, underfunded and vulnerable. That is why schools remain among the top ransomware targets. Attackers know exactly what they are stepping into: small IT teams, shrinking budgets and a jumble of specialised education software that was never designed with security in mind.

To learn more about this, register now for Dolos’ high-value, practical webinar exploring how WatchGuard Technologies can support safer, more secure school networks.

The top four attack vectors for educational institutions

Verizon's Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR) points out that the majority of security breaches in the education sector, around 90%, are caused by system intrusions, social engineering and human error. Institutions are advised to follow some practical tips to protect school systems from these cyber threats:

1. Implement measures to secure networks and devices:

First, keeping software and hardware up to date is essential as this safeguards them against known vulnerabilities. Using content filters and segmenting the network to limit access and contain potential security breaches is also key. Establishing policies for secure passwords and using personal devices (BYOD) is also crucial.

Setting up separate WiFi networks for personal, school and guest devices and mobile device management (MDM) ensures robust protection and compliance with cyber security regulations.

2. Cyber security awareness:

Cyber security education is critical to protecting schools. Regularly training students and staff, conducting attack simulations and fostering a security culture promotes shared responsibility. In addition, specific programmes for using personal devices and workshops for parents ensure comprehensive protection at school and home.

3. Implement basic cyber security tools:

Schools should implement continuous monitoring solutions to detect and respond quickly to any suspicious activity on the network and use a VPN to secure off-campus connections. Protecting identities is also key at educational centres. This requires tools such as role-based access, which limits the information available based on responsibilities, and contextual access control, which adjusts security levels based on the user's location and behaviour.

Implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) is crucial as it helps reduce intrusions, social engineering and human error. The critical need to implement strong security measures grows as schools continue integrating more technology into their daily activities, such as online learning platforms. MFA provides an additional layer of protection, making it difficult for unauthorised users to gain access, even if they manage to breach one of the defences.

4. Install a unified security solution:

MSPs can help educational institutions strengthen security by promoting simple, comprehensive solutions. These include network security platforms with firewalls, web filtering and malware protection, as well as secure WiFi access. In addition, schools need advanced endpoint protection based on a zero‑trust model to verify all files before execution and block threats effectively.

Looking ahead

Protecting classrooms is no longer just about filters, patches or offloading shared responsibility to a SaaS provider. It is about safeguarding the systems, the data and the trust that keeps learning moving.

Join Dolos CTO, Matthew Stevens, on Wednesday 20 May at 11am SAST for an in-depth webinar exploring how WatchGuard Technologies can support secure school networks.