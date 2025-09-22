ADvTECH unveils Emeris university brand in Sandton

Dr Andre Abrahams, executive dean academic at Emeris, Louise Wiseman, MD of ADvTECH, and Geoff Whyte, CEO of ADvTECH.

ADvTECH, a private education provider in South Africa, has unveiled Emeris, a new university brand that consolidates Varsity College, Vega and MSA. The launch took place at the new Emeris campus in Sandton.

According to Dr André Abrahams, executive dean academic at Emeris, the campus is designed to support innovative learning and teaching approaches, particularly in areas like data science and AI. "We've always looked to leverage data to inform our curriculum and improve student performance," he said. "Our industry experts, who are still active in their profession, bring real-world experience into the classroom, and we spend significant time training our academics to create a student-centred active learning space."

The Emeris brand is part of ADvTECH's broader strategy to simplify its tertiary brand portfolio and focus on delivering high-quality education to students. “The company plans to reduce its brand portfolio from four to two, with Emeris and Rosebank College serving the premium and broader markets, respectively,” said Geoff Whyte, CEO of ADvTECH.

The campus will utilise various tools to enhance learning, including H5P, Lumen Pro and Creator Plus, to create engaging assessments and content material. "We've developed a policy and manifesto that outlines the principles guiding the use of AI within our space," Dr Abrahams added. "We recognise the potential for AI to be used for social good and to develop higher-order thinking skills, and we're committed to using it ethically and with integrity."

The Emeris brand is designed to equip graduates with the skills needed for the evolving workplace, with a focus on employable skills, innovation and creativity. The university will offer qualifications such as a diploma in data analysis, a bachelor in computer and information sciences in application development, and a higher certificate in mobile application and web development.

Emeris launch.

ADvTECH says it has invested R420 million into the Sandton campus, which is expected to accommodate over 9 000 students and have a positive impact on the local economy. The company aims to address the growing demand for university places, which is not being met by the contracting state system.

Group revenue for ADvTECH grew by 10% to R4 683 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (2024: R4 274 million), driven by a 13% increase in the education division.