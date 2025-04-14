Affordable enterprise-grade cyber security for SMEs – and why it matters

Claude Oosthuizen, CEO, The CySec Bridge. (Image: Supplied)

Cyber threats aren’t limited to big business – and in many cases, SMMEs are even more vulnerable. With limited resources, business owners are often forced to juggle multiple roles, leaving little time or expertise to manage security effectively. That’s the gap VNQ Systems is addressing with the launch of The CySec Bridge, a fully-managed cyber security service tailored for SMMEs.

Bridging the gap

Targeting businesses with up to 200 users – with a sweet spot between 10 and 30 – The CySec Bridge offers a simplified front-end experience backed by robust enterprise-grade technology, people and processes, including a 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC).

“We’ve created a bridge between enterprise-level cyber defence and small business needs,” explains Oosthuizen. “On the front-end, it’s simple and accessible. Behind the scenes, it’s supported by a sophisticated, fully managed security stack.”

The platform is offered in four flexible tiers, priced according to an SMME’s needs and budget, with packages that can be tailored to specific industries. A key differentiator is that each package includes breach recovery assistance and a cyber warranty, covering costs such as laptop replacement and system restoration in the event of an incident.

Enterprise tools at SME prices

The CySec Bridge leverages Tier 1 technologies typically used by large corporates, made affordable through strategic partnerships and smart packaging.

“Most of these technologies have built-in AI that identifies anomalies and raises alerts,” says Oosthuizen. “If something better or more cost-effective comes along, we can swap it out without affecting the client. That’s what makes us unique – it’s a plug-and-play managed service where the complexity is handled on our side.”

This flexibility allows the platform to remain relevant in a fast-evolving threat landscape – and ensures that SMMEs always have access to the latest defences.

A growing need for cyber resilience

Oosthuizen is quick to highlight South Africa’s vulnerability to cyber crime. “This country is a trampoline for malicious actors,” he says. “SMMEs are often used as proof-of-concept targets before attacks are scaled globally.”

There’s also a growing expectation from corporates that their suppliers maintain strong cyber security posture. “Some of the biggest breaches we’ve seen were the result of supplier risk,” he notes. “Larger businesses are starting to assess small partners not just on price or delivery, but on how well they’re protected.”

This is where The CySec Bridge plays a vital role – helping small businesses demonstrate compliance with legislation like POPIA and the Companies Act, while protecting their data and that of their clients.

Taking the message to market

To spread awareness, VNQ Systems works with Tier 1 providers to run educational talks and leverages a reseller network to take the solution to market. It also partners with insurance brokers, helping them package cyber insurance alongside The CySec Bridge for added peace of mind.

“SMMEs need to know they’re legally required to secure their data. Brokers can refer to our network for the technical support they need to close that loop,” says Oosthuizen.

Built for South Africa

Unlike many imported solutions priced in dollars, The CySec Bridge is locally priced, locally supported, and adapted to South African realities – including erratic power supply and unique regional threats. Local SOC support ensures SMMEs benefit from global insights while still getting on-the-ground service.

The long-term vision is clear: build a loyal local following and expand into the SADC region. Future plans include bolstering the platform with cyber awareness training, GRC support, ISO compliance assistance, threat testing, and posture assessments – services often overlooked by smaller businesses.

“We’re not just selling a service,” concludes Oosthuizen. “We’re embedding a cyber security culture in the businesses we work with.”

Find out more about The CySec Bridge here.