AFL introduces advanced OTDR solutions for data centre, broadband network testing

The FlexScan FS300-HDR. (Image: IC Logistix)

Introduction

AFL, which positions itself as a distinguished manufacturer of fibre-optic cables, connectivity products, equipment and related services, is pleased to announce new products and substantial enhancements to its OTDR (Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer) portfolio. These upgrades are designed to significantly improve operational performance and overall value. Renowned for their compact design, rapid testing capabilities and intuitive user interface, AFL’s OTDRs set industry benchmarks. With this latest launch, AFL presents the following key innovations:

FS300-HDR product series

The FlexScan FS300-HDR series establishes a new standard in OTDR testing by offering increased dynamic ranges, expedited testing processes and outstanding ease of use suitable for professionals across varying experience levels. Specifically developed to meet both current and emerging network requirements, the FS300-HDR series delivers superior certification capabilities, supporting long-haul networks, high-split-ratio passive optical networks (PONs) and infrastructures with exceptionally high fibre counts.

Key models in the series

Flex Scan FS300-323 1310/1550/1625 model: Facilitates comprehensive PON testing up to 1:128 split ratios, featuring PON dead zones as minimal as 10 metres.

Flex Scan FS300-320 1310/1550 model: Offers unprecedented testing speed for ultra-high fibre-count networks. Ideally suited for complex data centre environments with thousands of fibres per cable, the FS300-320 reduces Tier II testing durations from several hours to only a few minutes.

FS200 Series OTDRs

Expanding on the success of AFL's best-selling OTDR line, the FS200-100 model now incorporates an enhanced dynamic range of 39/37dB, thereby supporting split ratios up to 1:64. Endorsed by leading service providers worldwide, the improved FS200-100 continues to exemplify leadership in the OTDR market segment.

Performance and market impact

"The FS300 HDR addresses real-world challenges encountered by our customers daily," stated Arun Jain, Director of Product and Marketing at AFL. "By decreasing multi-fibre test times to under one second per fibre, the FS300 HDR – equipped with a specialised data centre mode – emerges as a premier solution for both data centre and interconnect testing applications. For instance, when evaluating a 5 000-foot, 1 728-fibre cable, the FS300 HDR accomplished the task in less than 30 minutes – a process that would typically require nearly 20 hours using traditional OTDRs."

These innovations also deliver significant advancements for broadband and PON applications. The expanded dynamic range of the FS200-100 offers a cost-effective approach for testing PON networks with split ratios up to 1:64, while the FS300-HDR enables efficient testing for higher split ratios up to 1:128.

Availability

Both product lines are currently available in a variety of configurations to suit diverse network needs. For further information, please contact iclsales@icl.co.za.

Info provided by AFL

Spartanburg, S.C. | January 15, 2026 |

Charlie Collias

Global Product Marketing Manager

Nancy Rice

PR Specialist, AFL